Russell Wilson, wife Ciara spotted in Super Bowl suite alongside Khloe Kardashian and Justin & Hailey Bieber 

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara were seen in a suite at the Super Bowl on Sunday, alongside celebrities Khloe Kardashian, and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Wilson and his wife were just a row behind the Biebers in the suite at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Why Wilson was in that suite with the other celebrities is uncertain, but the cost to be in one for Super Bowl 58 was expensive. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce rented out a suite for his friends and family, which TMZ reported it to have cost him over $1 million.

"Allegiant Stadium sources tell us the suite costs well over $1 million ... and we're told that Travis is covering all of it because he just wants everyone to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday together."

How much Wilson paid is unknown at the time, but the Broncos QB likely paid quite a bit to be watching Super Bowl 58 in a suite.

Russell Wilson's family

Russell Wilson is married to R&B singer Ciara, and the two got married in 2016. Wilson and Ciara have three children.

Their eldest daughter, Sienna Princess, was born in 2017. Their son, Win Harrison, was born in 2020, while their youngest daughter, Amora Princess, was born in 2023.

"Every day I come home from work and it's late at night, it's after film and practice and all that, and me and Ciara are together, and we just smile from ear-to-ear in the kitchen because we realize that our family is a beautiful blended family but it's also, you know, our family. It's us," Wilson told GQ.

Wilson also has a stepson, Future Zahir, from Ciara's previous marriage with rapper Future.

Russell Wilson's uncertain future with Denver

Russell Wilson's future in Denver is unclear.

Russell Wilson was tarded to the Denver Broncos in 2022 and signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension with Denver. However, after just just two seasons in Denver and five more years on his deal, Wilson's future with the team is unclear.

He was benched for the final two games of the season. He claims that the team did so because he wouldn't get rid of his injury guarantee in his contract.

“Yeah, we beat the Chiefs, they came up to me during the bye week, beginning of the bye week, Monday or Tuesday, and they told me that if I didn’t change my contract, my injury guarantee, that I’d be benched for the rest of the year,” Wilson said in a media session on Dec. 29, shortly after being benched, via New York Post.

"And we had nine games left or so. I was definitely disappointed about it, and it was a process throughout the whole week, for the whole bye week.”

Following Wilson being benched, many expected Denver to cut him this off-season, but that hasn't happened yet.