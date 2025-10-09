"Ryan Clark is chasing OJ Simpson": Jason Whitlock mocks ex-Steeler S as he apologizes for wrongly reporting Kyren Lacy case

Sports analyst Jason Whitlock went after Ryan Clark over the ESPN talent's comments on Kyren Lacy and the Louisiana State Police. Lacy was an LSU wide receiver who was arrested and charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a motor vehicle in January after he was allegedly involved in a fatal car crash that ended with 78-year-old veteran Herman Hall killed on Dec. 17, 2024.He died by suicide days before standing in front of a grand jury for this case. Lacy's attorney released a video that suggested the late NFL prospect was nearly a football field's distance away from the accident, which drew a strong response from Clark. The Louisiana State Police released another video that showed how Lacy's reckless driving may have led to the events that caused the fatal crash.On Thursday, after noting that Robert Griffin III deleted his video reaction to Lacy's attorney, Whitlock went after Ryan Clark. When Whitlock was asked to name a top 10 of &quot;the worst jocks turned journalists,&quot; he compared Clark to a controversial figure, OJ Simpson.&quot;Help me with this. Ryan Clark is chasing OJ Simpson at this point,&quot; Whitlock tweeted.On Monday's edition of &quot;SportsCenter,&quot; Clark proclaimed Lacy's innocence.&quot;We can never repair or replace the pain that his parents have to feel and his loved ones have to feel, but we can say his name,&quot; Clark said. &quot;There were so many stations that ran with the fact that he was being investigated, so I wanted to make sure, here with Scott (Van Pelt), we can say that he was an innocent man and at least know that he has that as he rests.&quot;Hours later, the police released their video to support their claims. Ryan Clark apologizes over Kyren Lacy's passionate speech During Thursday's edition of &quot;First Take,&quot; Ryan Clark took accountability for his remarks, apologizing for his assessment of the allegations against Kyren Lacy.“On Monday night’s SportsCenter, I addressed the horrific car crash that took Mr. Hall’s life, and also the subsequent tragic events that left to the death of Kyren Lacy. In full transparency, I knew Kyren Lacy personally. But nothing matters to me more than the truth,” Clark said. “I always strive to do my best to mix authenticity with the most complete and up to date information available. I failed to do that Monday night based on the subsequent evidence that has been released by the Louisiana State Police department.”Fellow ESPN employees Pat McAfee and Scott Van Pelt also apologized for their assessment of the allegations prior to watching the police's video.