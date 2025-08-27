"Ryan Clark is a clown" - NFL fans react as ex-Steelers S links Caleb Williams' struggles to Anthony Richardson's turbulent start with Colts

Caleb Williams has an important 2025 season with the Chicago Bears. The No. 1 draft pick from last year will continue leading the Bears offense, but analyst Ryan Clark has issued a stern warning to the second-year QB.“If Caleb Williams doesn’t play well, he’s gonna get the Anthony Richardson treatment,” Clark said on ESPN's &quot;First Take&quot; on Tuesday.Clark, who won the Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009, appeared to suggest that the Bears should bring in a veteran quarterback to compete with Williams if his progress stalls. However, fans on social media slammed Clark for comparing Williams to Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson&quot;Clark is a clown,&quot; one tweeted.Hawks88 @Saints9393LINK@clayharbs82 Clark is a clown&quot;Wow, this is genuinely one of the worst takes I have ever heard. It is such a shame that sports media has gone strictly to click baiting, 'rage baiting' and literally just saying anything to get interactions. I miss when we actually had good talking points and debate,&quot; another added.&quot;Can't wait for the season to start so these so called analysts can all stfu,&quot; a third commented.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Just another HORRIBLE Ryan Clark take…&quot; one wrote.&quot;That’s a bad take Ryan,&quot; another commented.&quot;Ryan Clark gotta go,&quot; a user tweeted.In his rookie year, Williams recorded 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He led the Bears to a 5-12 record.However, some felt that Williams needed better protection from his offensive line since he was the most sacked QB in the NFL last season.Caleb Williams and Bears will commence 2025 season against Minnesota VikingsNFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: ImagnCaleb Williams and the Bears will open their 2025 season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago.The Bears strengthened their offensive line in the offseason to give Williams more protection. Now, it remains to be seen if the quarterback can deliver the goods for Chicago.