Ryan Clark has dramatic 'The Bachelorette' comparison for Dak Prescott-Cowboys contract drama

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, and the Dallas Cowboys are unsure whether to extend him or not. But his situation is particularly fraught.

Several primary contributors are gone, including running back Tony Pollard, wide receiver Michael Gallup, and offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz, which has led to speculation that their star quarterback could be next amid a potential rebuild.

Former Super Bowl-winning safety Ryan Clark has an unlikely comparison for it: ABC's dating reality show, The Bachelorette.

“It’s like a single man who’s going to college at LSU, he could just live it up and date who he wants," he said on Wednesday's episode of Get Up. "But at some point, he’s going to decide he wants a wife. And the Bible says, he who finds a wife finds a good thing, it’s the same thing in football.

“And so when you get that quarterback, and you lock into that marriage, you are never going to sit at home and one day tell your person, ‘You can go be on “The Bachelorette.” I don’t love you enough to lock you in.’"

Colin Cowherd thinks Dak Prescott will be gone from Dallas

The one person who thinks the Dak Prescott era is over is Colin Cowherd. He said on The Herd that Jerry Jones could save money by pivoting away from the three-time Pro Bowler:

"I would move off Dak Prescott after this next season. They’ll take a cap hit in 2025 but teams have cap hits all the time," Cowherd said. "If you hit on four or five Draft picks, you get around it pretty quickly. You draft a quarterback second or third round, pops, BOOM, you’re fine."

He further justified this take by claiming that the Cowboys would never win a Super Bowl with their current QB.

"There is one thing that guarantees you will never win a Super Bowl in modern day football: That you have a ‘good’ quarterback and he’s paid like a ‘great’ one. Dallas is not a viable Super Bowl team," he added.

"Dak was a steal his first couple years in the league, but he’s been a little bit of a lead weight the last couple years when they couldn’t make any moves the last two free agency periods, and they had needs."

Prescott is set to earn around $55 million this season. His contract has no-tag and no-trade clauses.