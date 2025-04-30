Ryan Clark drops 2-word message after Giants deny Donald Trump–Brian Daboll talk about Saquon Barkley

It's no secret that the New York Giants made what many consider a colossal mistake by letting Saquon Barkley walk during last year's free agency. Barkley was interested in returning to the team, but the Giants' front office was unwilling to match the Philadelphia Eagles' three-year $37.75 million offer.

One year later, Barkley has won the Super Bowl following a historic 2,000-yard regular season. Although many were surprised by Barkley's exit, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that he sat down with members of New York's staff, encouraging them to retain the star running back at any cost.

"I was with the Giants' head coach and some people, and I said, 'Do anything you have to, but don't lost Saquon,'" Trump said on Monday during the Eagles' White House visit. "They lost Saquon, that was not good. I called that one. That was an easy one to call because he played damn well for the Giants, I'll tell you that."

Not long after Trump's claims, a member of the Giants' front office spoke with Margaret Fleming of Front Office Sports, shutting down the rumor that he talked to New York coach Brian Daboll.

"There were no conversations," the team member said.

NFL insider and 13-year league veteran Ryan Clark shared a two-word reaction to the Giants shutting down Trump's claim.

"Well duh!!' Clark tweeted.

In his first season in Philadelphia, Barkley recorded 345 carries for 2,005 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He finished third in MVP voting, won the Offensive Player of the Year award and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Giants spokesperson takes shot at Donald Trump on social media

The team member who shut down U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of a conversation between Brian Daboll about Saquon Barkley's free agency status was revealed to be New York Giants spokesperson Pat Hanlon. Hanlon spoke out against Trump's comments in a tweet on Monday following the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House.

Hanlon asked Trump to "stop yapping."

"With all due respect, stop yapping. Be the leader we all want you to be. And my 401K wants you to be. I'm trying to retire!! @realDonaldTrump," Hanlon tweeted.

Hanlon has been with New York since 1993 and previously worked for the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. He serves as the Giants' vice president of communications.

