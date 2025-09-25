Ryan Clark drops a 5-word message disagreeing with Stephen A. Smith’s “best dressed dude in sports” claim

Stephen A. Smith was questioned about his outfit on Monday Night Football coverage on his show on Tuesday. The analyst was at the M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore with the ESPN crew for the high-stakes game between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens.Smith appeared for the coverage in a pink suit alongside Ryan Clark, who had a purple suit on. A caller named Richie from Long Island offered his take on the dressing of the two analysts, noting it looked like a scene from the Barbie movie. The analyst responded with a bold take.“I’m 57, walking around with 12 to 13% body fat; I think I look pretty damn good,” Smith said. “So there's nothing that you nor anybody else can say to me to shake my damn confidence because I know when I've looked bad, I know when I've looked troubled, trust me.“And in terms of my wardrobe, I gotta tell you something right now. There are many times somebody might say something here or there, whatever, but this is a very cocky thing to say, but I'll say it to you since you called up and started this conversation, Richie. I think I'm the best-dressed dude in sports. I really do.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRyan Clark had a response to Stephen A. Smith’s bold claim about his dressing after he posted it on Instagram on Tuesday. The LSU alum responded with a five-word comment, jokingly disagreeing with Smith's opinion.“Sir… I’d like a word,” Clark wrote.Stephen A. Smith says he doesn't care about how a man feels about his lookOpening his response to the comment made by Richie from Long Island, Stephen A. Smith made it clear that he is in no way concerned or worried about what a fellow man feels about his dressing and overall look.“I mean no disrespect, but I can give less than a damn about how a man thinks I look,” Smith said. “You understand what I'm saying? Now, if the ladies are looking at me and they want to critique my outfit and stuff like that, I get that …. Got designers out there, people with the suits, whatever. But I really don't give a damn about how a man thinks I look.”Stephen A. Smith's dressing style is often characterized by a blend of sharp, tailored suits for his appearances on different broadcasts, including “First Take.” The analyst has credited Dwayne Wade for the evolution of his appearance, claiming that Wade encouraged him to embrace fashion.