Ryan Clark hits hard with “laziness” diagnosis of NFL referee Brad Allen’s job in Cowboys-Lions faceplant

The Detroit Lions had a shot at clinching a 13-win season on Saturday, but the team ultimately came up short in a 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The number one reason as to why the team didn't succeed was pointed at NFL referee Brad Allen, who called a penalty for an ineligible receiver despite arguments presented with video evidence that the offensive lineman did report as eligible.

Speaking on ESPN's "Get Up" on Tuesday, NFL analyst Ryan Clark declared Brad Allen's "laziness" to be the culprit.

"It was laziness because there's an attention to detail that's supposed to go along with having that job," Clark said. "And just because Dan Skipper throughout the day has ran onto the field and reported as eligible, doesn't mean that he's doing it now."

He continued, accusing the referee of jumping to conclusions as to the intention of the team on the biggest play of the season.

"Just because I see him running toward me, I can't take the shortcut of thinking I know what's going on," Clark said. "What [he has] to do is look him in his eyes, hear him say, 'I'm reporting as eligible.' He didn't do that."

Detroit Lions' seeding potential remains alive despite loss to Cowboys

Dan Campbell at Detroit vs. Dallas

Despite the Dallas Cowboys defeating Detroit over the weekend, there is potential for the team to still leapfrog Dallas into the number two seed in the NFC. For this to take place, the Lions would need to win in Week 18, and the Cowboys would need to lose.

If that happens, the Cowboys would have an 11-6 record, while Detroit would have a 12-5 record. The tie-breaker would be a non-factor due to the differing records, and Detroit would still maintain home-field advantage in all games aside from a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, thanks to a change in recent years, the Detroit Lions would not qualify for a Wild Card weekend bye week. As such, despite locking up the second seed, the Lions would be required to play a game and advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

That said, if the Lions do not supplant the Cowboys and all seeding stays the same following Week 18, quarterback Jared Goff would be on a collision course with the LA Rams, resulting in a playoff game loaded with history and charged feelings.

The door remains open for a rematch between Dallas and Detroit, which could also result in a quick opportunity for Detroit to prove that it deserves to win the game.

