As the Pittsburgh Steelers still await Aaron Rodgers' decision, the franchise remains with no other feasible option to start. The veteran quarterback has already visited the franchise, but no deal has been signed, with head coach Mike Tomlin setting a deadline for a deal at July's training camp.
The wait for Rodgers' decision has made many fans anxious. The Steelers seem to be the only logical point, as all other teams looking for veteran quarterbacks have found their options. As such, the waiting game has been disappointing to anyone with ties to the franchise.
Ryan Clark, the former Steelers safety, is unhappy with the current situation.
On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's Get Up, he said,
"I mean, it makes me sick, to be honest, unless Omar, the general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers has some sort of promise or some sort of lean on Aaron Rodgers believing that he is going to come back and play football and if he does make that decision, he's going to be a Pittsburgh Steeler."
While not fixing any long-term concerns, signing the veteran would represent a major improvement for the Steelers regarding the quarterback position. After a 10-7 season, Pittsburgh has a roster that can give Rodgers a better chance of competing.
Aaron Rodgers could still be waiting for the Minnesota Vikings' job
A recent report says that the veteran quarterback was willing to play for the Minnesota Vikings for one season and mentor J.J. McCarthy in the process. However, the organization shut down the idea, trusting second-year McCarthy to lead the team from 2025 onwards.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer gave the following report on Monday:
“In the end, faced with all that, the Vikings found themselves emboldened to give McCarthy the runway to seize the job, the staff the opportunity to build the offense for him, and see how that looked at the end of the spring. So the Vikings passed on Rodgers, pushing their chips in on a 22-year-old."
A few weeks before, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also voiced the same possibility.
"I think Aaron is secretly still holding out for Minnesota, which is why he hasn't signed with the Steelers. Why else would you go throw with DK and be working out and blast it to everybody that 'I'm throwing to these guys' but you wouldn't sign?"
The reasons why the contract hasn't been signed are unclear, but the waiting game could change the Steelers' actions during the draft.
