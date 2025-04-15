As the Pittsburgh Steelers still await Aaron Rodgers' decision, the franchise remains with no other feasible option to start. The veteran quarterback has already visited the franchise, but no deal has been signed, with head coach Mike Tomlin setting a deadline for a deal at July's training camp.

Ad

The wait for Rodgers' decision has made many fans anxious. The Steelers seem to be the only logical point, as all other teams looking for veteran quarterbacks have found their options. As such, the waiting game has been disappointing to anyone with ties to the franchise.

Ryan Clark, the former Steelers safety, is unhappy with the current situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's Get Up, he said,

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I mean, it makes me sick, to be honest, unless Omar, the general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers has some sort of promise or some sort of lean on Aaron Rodgers believing that he is going to come back and play football and if he does make that decision, he's going to be a Pittsburgh Steeler."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While not fixing any long-term concerns, signing the veteran would represent a major improvement for the Steelers regarding the quarterback position. After a 10-7 season, Pittsburgh has a roster that can give Rodgers a better chance of competing.

Aaron Rodgers could still be waiting for the Minnesota Vikings' job

A recent report says that the veteran quarterback was willing to play for the Minnesota Vikings for one season and mentor J.J. McCarthy in the process. However, the organization shut down the idea, trusting second-year McCarthy to lead the team from 2025 onwards.

Ad

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer gave the following report on Monday:

“In the end, faced with all that, the Vikings found themselves emboldened to give McCarthy the runway to seize the job, the staff the opportunity to build the offense for him, and see how that looked at the end of the spring. So the Vikings passed on Rodgers, pushing their chips in on a 22-year-old."

Ad

A few weeks before, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also voiced the same possibility.

"I think Aaron is secretly still holding out for Minnesota, which is why he hasn't signed with the Steelers. Why else would you go throw with DK and be working out and blast it to everybody that 'I'm throwing to these guys' but you wouldn't sign?"

The reasons why the contract hasn't been signed are unclear, but the waiting game could change the Steelers' actions during the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.