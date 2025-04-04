Aaron Rodgers' close friend backs Big Ben's claim on 4x MVP holding out for Vikings

As the NFL world still awaits Aaron Rodgers to announce his next step, uncertainty has crept in. The feasible option for the quarterback is the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he still has not signed a contract with the franchise, even after a workout with Steelers' wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Rodgers' feat in Pittsburgh seems obvious, considering the need for a quarterback and the recent playoff appearances. However, the lack of a contract signing has made the situation confusing. He wanted to play for the Minnesota Vikings, but Kevin O'Connell's team decided against the signing for now.

After a recent comment on former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Rodgers' friend and former teammate A.J. Hawk gave his view about the situation. He agreed with Roethlisberger's comments about a possible waiting for the Vikings to consider the signing:

I mean, when you hear Ben say that, yeah, it would make sense. If you look at both teams, you would think the Vikings are, you know, closer to getting into the Super Bowl than the Steelers are... if you're a quarterback, wouldn't you want to throw to Justin Jefferson? Have that Minnesota defense and everything they have around them? I'm not saying Steelers don't have weapons, but Aaron got to watch up close and personal for a while how good the Vikings can be.

What did Ben Roethlisberger say about Aaron Rodgers?

The former Steelers quarterback dropped a new episode of his show, "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," and he wondered what's going on between his former team and the veteran quarterback.

In short, Roethlisberger thinks that Rodgers is still hoping that the Minnesota Vikings will change course and move for the veteran quarterback.

"I think Aaron is secretly still holding out for Minnesota, which is why he hasn't signed with the Steelers. Why else would you go throw with DK and be working out and blast it to everybody that 'I'm throwing to these guys' but you wouldn't sign?"

The Vikings are betting on the second-year JJ McCarthy to take over as their starter following a rookie season affected by injuries. Sam Darnold, who led the team during the 2024 season, signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

