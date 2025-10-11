Ryan Clark reveals Cam Skattebo offered “crotch candy” while playing with a former safety’s son at ASU

Cam Skattebo is looking like he could be the New York Giants' lead rusher of the future. And Ryan Clark has a funny story about him.A day after the rookie running back exploded for 98 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in a 34-17 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety, whose son Jordan was Skattebo's teammate at Arizona State in 2023, recalled himself once being offered candy that had been tucked inside Skattebo's crotch throughout the game:“He pulled it out of his pants, and he goes, ‘RC, do you want a candy?’ ‘Hell no. What makes you think I’d eat your crotch candy?’”His colleague Stephen A. Smith reacted:“Bro, he don’t even need to be eating that after that, let alone offering it to somebody else. ...That’s a nasty ass story you just told about Cam Skattebo on national television.”Adam Schefter has nickname for Cam Skattebo after monstrous performance vs. GiantsIn the midst of his dominant showing against the Eagles, the NFL's social media account called Cam Skattebo &quot;a walking battery&quot;, after his high-octane playing style:However, ESPN insider Adam Schefter brought up a different idea on Pat McAfee's eponymous show: Bam Bam, the baby character from the popular cartoon series The Flintstones. He then expounded on it with a comparison to a former fullback:“Straight out of Bedrock. Mike Alstott is a great comparison. But he looks like he just wants to run you right over. He’s the human tush push. Like, the Eagles have a hole — this guy pushes everybody by himself and just runs over people like, this is Zack Baun right there. Zack Baun is an All-Pro linebacker, and he’s like, 'Get out of my way.'”Skattebo's teammates are also taking notice, like Cor'Dale Flott:“He’s just an aggressive dude. That’s just Skat.”He also reminisced about how Skattebo celebrated the cornerback's decisive interception of Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter:“More than saying something, I felt him roughing me up. I was like, ‘All right, Skat, let me go right now.’”The Giants' next game will be at the Broncos on October 19, nine days from now. Kickoff is at 4:05 pm ET on CBS.