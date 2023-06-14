The Buffalo Bills are facing an unfortunate situation, with wide receiver Stefon Diggs absent from the first day of the mandatory minicamp without any clear reason.

Money is not a problem for Diggs, who signed a huge four-year, $96 million contract extension just recently and is among the best-paid receivers in the league. We should remember that he did not appeared to be happy at the second half of last season, and was seen screaming at quarterback Josh Allen during the Divisional Round loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While there are reports that the situation is on the verge of being resolved and that Diggs should join the team soon, a concern is brewing among analysts, and that includes former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark, who warned the Bills that they should not let this become a big situation that might close their current window.

Clark pointed to how the relationship between Allen and Diggs always looked to be excellent and how the team grew closer due to the Damar Hamlin situation. According to him, situations like the one that's happening with the receiver are usually the breaking point for a competitive team:

"This is when we've seen not only relationships and teams fold, but we've seen organizations fold and have to start to rebuild."

How much is Stefon Diggs earning in 2023?

The receiver is one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, which makes the situation more puzzling. Not only did the team paid him close to $23 million before the start of the year, but he also has a lot of guaranteed money remaining in a deal that was signed before the 2022 season.

Stefon Diggs should just end his holdout

Money? That's not the reason he's holding out. It doesn't make any sense. How could one of the league's best-paid players hold out after he just signed a big deal?

And don't think about a possible trade either. Not only the Bills don't have any reason to deal him but even he knows that there won't be a better situation for him in the league. He should just wipe out his problems with the organization and return to practice as soon as possible.

