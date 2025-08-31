Ryan Clark serves reality check to Nick Saban's former team following Alabama's disappointing 31-17 loss to Florida State during Week 1

The college football season kicked off on Saturday. One of the marquee matchups on the night was the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the Florida State Seminoles. Amid high hopes, it seems like Alabama is still struggling to find its footing in the post-Nick Saban era, as they lost the game 31-17.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark addressed Alabama's embarrassing loss from Week 1. He claimed the team has forgotten what it's like to play without Saban at the helm. Clark wrote:

"Saban was at Bama so long that people forgot what life was like before they hired him!"

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 Saban was at Bama so long that people forgot what life was like before they hired him!

Nick Saban's tenure with the Alabama Crimson Tide has been legendary. He spent 17 years and led Alabama to six national championships. His contributions to the program earned him an induction into the College Football Hall of Fame this year. Now, it will be interesting to see if Alabama will ever get back on top following the Saban era.

Nick Saban opens up about Bill Belichick's biggest strength ahead of the latter's college football debut

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick made a drastic shift in his coaching career. The six-time Super Bowl winner made his college football coaching debut with the University of North Carolina (UNC). They'll take on TCU on Monday.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Nick Saban spoke at the College GameDay station on Saturday. He said Belichick would find success with the UNC and also talked about the veteran's strength as a coach.

"I think it is going to work," Saban said Saturday. "But I think, you know, seventy new players on the roster, and you know, building strength as a coach, to me, is developing players.

"You know how you engage and inspire them, how you influence them, how you impact their development to improve. and it's very different. It's very difficult to do when you have that many new players in this sort of time to get ready for a season and get ready for a game, he's going to have success at North Carolina.”

It will be interesting to see how Bill Belichick adapts to the college football atmosphere after having a legendary NFL career.

