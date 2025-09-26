  • home icon
  "I hope you keep going bald": Ryan Clark takes wild shot at Micah Parsons over All-Pro LB's return to Dallas for revenge game vs. Cowboys

"I hope you keep going bald": Ryan Clark takes wild shot at Micah Parsons over All-Pro LB's return to Dallas for revenge game vs. Cowboys

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 26, 2025 02:52 GMT
Ryan Clark reacts to Micah Parsons
Ryan Clark reacts to Micah Parsons' homecoming vs. Cowboys - via Getty/CMS

Micah Parsons' homecoming this coming Sunday is the primary highlight of Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, and it promises to be a highly tense one.

Late in August, just a week before the season commenced, the Dallas Cowboys traded the multiple-time All-Pro edge-rushing linebacker to the Green Bay Packers after both sides failed to agree to a long-term extension. And on Monday, Jerry Jones added to the bitterness by flatly rejecting any notions that a video tribute would be played at AT&T Stadium.

And on Thursday's episode of ESPN's First Take, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark threw some more shade when asked how Cowboys fans should greet Parsons:

"If I was the Dallas Cowboys, I would have Micah clown shirts on every seat. And I would have a shirt that says, 'I hope your beard never connects, and you keep going bald'. I would absolutely crush him. You know why? Because you gotta make them hate him, 'cause your team sucks!"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The game will also see Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark face off against his former team, with whom he made three Pro Bowls over the course of nine seasons. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he commented on how "weird" the feeling of it would be:

“You’re going to see them yellow helmets and, ‘Damn, I was just over there.’ Seeing all the guys in warmups and all that kind of stuff... but once that whistle blows and you get your hands on the first guy, whoever you hit first, all that kind of stuff, you run to that ball, it’s going to be football.”
Dak Prescott claims to have moved on from Micah Parsons

One person who had always had deep thoughts about Micah Parsons' future in Arlington is Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who had long believed that his now-former teammate and the organization would resolve their contractual differences. But after the trade, he no longer wants to continue remembering it - as he said on Thursday:

“You gotta ask Jerry (Jones) and Micah.”

For Parsons, sacking someone whom considers his mentor will be "painful", yet something he would still love to cherish:

“That’s my guy. ...But you know how it is, he always told me if I ever faced him that it’ll be a great matchup, so I’m excited to see what Sunday brings itself.”

Kickoff for the game is at 8:20 pm ET/7:20 pm CT on NBC.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

