  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ryan Fitzpatrick makes feelings clear as Buccaneers hire new OC

Ryan Fitzpatrick makes feelings clear as Buccaneers hire new OC

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Feb 01, 2025 17:37 GMT
Seattle Seahawks v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty
Ryan Fitzpatrick makes feelings clear as Buccaneers hire new OC - Getty

Ryan Fitzpatrick was infamous for playing on almost every NFL team at one point or another. Fitzpatrick had nine team changes in his career. However, at least speaking geographically, Fitzpatrick had four consecutive years in the same general area in Florida. During this stint, he spent two years with Josh Grizzard, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new offensive coordinator.

On Friday, the Buccaneers hired Grizzard to replace Liam Coen, who left the team to become the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. Grizzard played college at Yale and spent time with Fitzpatrick in Miami. The former quarterback pointed that out in a Twitter/X post on Friday.

"I was with Grizz in Miami for two years and knew he would get this chance at some point in the near future… Despite his questionable decision-making when selecting a college, I am really happy and excited for him and the Bucs," he wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The post was a response to a picture of the new offensive coordinator from his days at Yale. According to Ivy League, Grizzard's Yale Bulldogs went 5-5 in 2011 and 4-6 in 2009. Grizzard was with the team from 2008-2011.

Exploring Ryan Fitzpatrick's former team's offseason troubles left for incoming OC Josh Grizzard

Ryan Fitzpatrick at AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
Ryan Fitzpatrick at AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

According to Pro Football History, Grizzard spent from 2017-23 with the Miami Dolphins as either a wide receivers coach or a quality control coach. In 2024, he was the passing coordinator for Tampa Bay. Now, he's the team's offensive coordinator. The promotion means higher status on the team, but it also presents him with some troubles to navigate.

The Buccaneers are on pace to lose Chris Godwin to free agency. Also, heading into an age-32 season, there is no guarantee that Mike Evans will be as productive as he has been in the past.

Put simply, it will be up to Grizzard to stay flexible if his wide receiver unit takes a different form than in years past. It also will mean needing to coach up Baker Mayfield to perhaps do without. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could also add new pieces to the room, which Grizzard would need to coach up.

Will Grizzard sink or swim in his new role?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी