Ryan Fitzpatrick makes feelings clear as Buccaneers hire new OC

Ryan Fitzpatrick was infamous for playing on almost every NFL team at one point or another. Fitzpatrick had nine team changes in his career. However, at least speaking geographically, Fitzpatrick had four consecutive years in the same general area in Florida. During this stint, he spent two years with Josh Grizzard, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new offensive coordinator.

On Friday, the Buccaneers hired Grizzard to replace Liam Coen, who left the team to become the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. Grizzard played college at Yale and spent time with Fitzpatrick in Miami. The former quarterback pointed that out in a Twitter/X post on Friday.

"I was with Grizz in Miami for two years and knew he would get this chance at some point in the near future… Despite his questionable decision-making when selecting a college, I am really happy and excited for him and the Bucs," he wrote.

The post was a response to a picture of the new offensive coordinator from his days at Yale. According to Ivy League, Grizzard's Yale Bulldogs went 5-5 in 2011 and 4-6 in 2009. Grizzard was with the team from 2008-2011.

Exploring Ryan Fitzpatrick's former team's offseason troubles left for incoming OC Josh Grizzard

Ryan Fitzpatrick at AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

According to Pro Football History, Grizzard spent from 2017-23 with the Miami Dolphins as either a wide receivers coach or a quality control coach. In 2024, he was the passing coordinator for Tampa Bay. Now, he's the team's offensive coordinator. The promotion means higher status on the team, but it also presents him with some troubles to navigate.

The Buccaneers are on pace to lose Chris Godwin to free agency. Also, heading into an age-32 season, there is no guarantee that Mike Evans will be as productive as he has been in the past.

Put simply, it will be up to Grizzard to stay flexible if his wide receiver unit takes a different form than in years past. It also will mean needing to coach up Baker Mayfield to perhaps do without. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could also add new pieces to the room, which Grizzard would need to coach up.

Will Grizzard sink or swim in his new role?

