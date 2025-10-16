Ryan Fitzpatrick makes his feelings known on NFL return as fellow 2005 draft pick Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco prepare for 'Icy Hot Bowl'

With two of the oldest NFL quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco, facing off on Thursday, Ryan Fitzpatrick has ruled out a return to playing. Fitzpatrick and Rodgers are draft mates, and while the former hasn’t played in the league since 2022, Rodgers is leading the Steelers’ campaign this season.Fitzpatrick, who is 42 years old, was asked by WLTW if he thinks he should still be playing. He responded:“Absolutely not. But I admire them for doing it; it’s amazing. Aaron and I were drafted the same year. So to see him still out there doing it, it’s pretty incredible. They’re both doing it at high levels. It’s fun to see Joe, especially in the second half last week, slinging the ball around the yard a little bit.”Fitzpatrick formerly played for the Bengals after two seasons with the Rams, who selected him with the 250th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. The Bengals settled for 40-year-old Joe Flacco after quarterback Joe Burrow was ruled out for three months with a toe injury.Cincinnati had lost three straight games with Jake Browning under center following Burrow’s injury. Flacco, who was also struggling with the Browns’ offense and had been benched for rookie Dillon Gabriel, was brought in through a trade.Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is enjoying life in Pittsburgh, where he’s completed 95 of 138 for 1,021 yards and ten touchdowns. The Steelers are also 4-1 going into Thursday’s encounter, with their sights set on making the playoffs.Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers set to face off in historic NFL battleCall it the Battle of the Veterans, or whichever other heading you fancy, Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers are about to make history. When their respective sides meet on Thursday night, Flacco and Rodgers will be:“the second quarterback pairing in the Super Bowl era to start against each other as 40-year-olds.”The distinction of being the first to do it belongs to none other than the distinguished Tom Brady and Drew Brees. This duo faced each other three times in 2020. This goes to show how incredible the feat is for Flacco and Rodgers.However, the game would mean different things for their respective teams. While Flacco will be looking to get the Bengals back in winning ways, Rodgers will be eager to continue the Steelers’ incredible run.