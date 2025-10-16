  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ryan Fitzpatrick makes his feelings known on NFL return as fellow 2005 draft pick Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco prepare for 'Icy Hot Bowl'

Ryan Fitzpatrick makes his feelings known on NFL return as fellow 2005 draft pick Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco prepare for 'Icy Hot Bowl'

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 16, 2025 17:28 GMT
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco

With two of the oldest NFL quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco, facing off on Thursday, Ryan Fitzpatrick has ruled out a return to playing. Fitzpatrick and Rodgers are draft mates, and while the former hasn’t played in the league since 2022, Rodgers is leading the Steelers’ campaign this season.

Ad

Fitzpatrick, who is 42 years old, was asked by WLTW if he thinks he should still be playing. He responded:

“Absolutely not. But I admire them for doing it; it’s amazing. Aaron and I were drafted the same year. So to see him still out there doing it, it’s pretty incredible. They’re both doing it at high levels. It’s fun to see Joe, especially in the second half last week, slinging the ball around the yard a little bit.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fitzpatrick formerly played for the Bengals after two seasons with the Rams, who selected him with the 250th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. The Bengals settled for 40-year-old Joe Flacco after quarterback Joe Burrow was ruled out for three months with a toe injury.

Cincinnati had lost three straight games with Jake Browning under center following Burrow’s injury. Flacco, who was also struggling with the Browns’ offense and had been benched for rookie Dillon Gabriel, was brought in through a trade.

Ad

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is enjoying life in Pittsburgh, where he’s completed 95 of 138 for 1,021 yards and ten touchdowns. The Steelers are also 4-1 going into Thursday’s encounter, with their sights set on making the playoffs.

Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers set to face off in historic NFL battle

Call it the Battle of the Veterans, or whichever other heading you fancy, Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers are about to make history. When their respective sides meet on Thursday night, Flacco and Rodgers will be:

Ad
“the second quarterback pairing in the Super Bowl era to start against each other as 40-year-olds.”

The distinction of being the first to do it belongs to none other than the distinguished Tom Brady and Drew Brees. This duo faced each other three times in 2020. This goes to show how incredible the feat is for Flacco and Rodgers.

However, the game would mean different things for their respective teams. While Flacco will be looking to get the Bengals back in winning ways, Rodgers will be eager to continue the Steelers’ incredible run.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications