Ryan Fitzpatrick offers bizarre tease for showdown between Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen on Thursday Night Football

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Baker Mayfield, and Josh Allen will be sharing a stadium on Thursday Night Football. To commemorate the occasion, the former Bills and Buccaneers quarterback decided to get what looks to be a speedo or a pair of women's undergarments involved.

Taking to Twitter, Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt posted an image of the quarterback holding up the clothing item with little context. Here's what the post said:

"Ryan Fitzpatrick gives us a tease for what he has in store for the ThNF broadcast tonight…"

Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield set to provide biggest primetime game of Week 8

Josh Allen at New York Giants v Buffalo Bills

Fans have already expressed dissatisfaction with the forthcoming Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football schedules. However, based on the win-loss records of all three games, the Bills and Buccaneers are the best matchup.

On Sunday Night Football, the 2-5 Chicago Bears will face the 2-4 Los Angeles Chargers. Then, on Monday Night Football, the 3-4 Las Vegas Raiders will face the 5-2 Detroit Lions. The Bills are 4-3 facing the 3-3 Buccaneers, so it will be the only primetime matchup between two teams that are not below .500.

The Bills enter the game off two of their poorest performances of the season. On October 15th, they defeated the New York Giants, but only scored 14 points. Then, last week, they were defeated by the 1-5 Patriots, their third loss of the season.

Without any time to fix their issues, Sean McDermott will have his hands full in attempting to get the team back into dominating fashion.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also coming off a loss. In last week's game against Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons, the team managed to score just 13 points. They are likely hoping to double that number in today's matchup against Josh Allen.

The story of the contest might be Stefon Diggs and Mike Evans. Both players are the lifeblood of the passing offense and when they don't pop, the offense stagnates.

Will Josh Allen walk out of Thursday Night Football with a win or will the team find themselves looking in the mirror?