"I still believe I'm that muthaf***er" - Ryan Fitzpatrick still feels he was the QB Tom Brady referred to during infamous podcast dig

Ryan Fitzpatrick recently retired from the NFL and he appears to be using that time to reflect on the past. He believes he's the quarterback that his team stuck with instead of going after Tom Brady a few years ago. Brady was famously shocked that a team would choose this unnamed player over him.

Brady's free agency in 2020 was one of the biggest in NFL history. Rarely do future first-ballot Hall of Famers enter free agency, and rarely do quarterbacks over the age of 40 get as much attention as Brady did. He ended up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although it was rumored that the Las Vegas Raiders and the Miami Dolphins were pretty close to landing him.

Brady discussed his free agency on the Shop podcast. He famously said the following about one team:

"You're sticking with that m**********r?"

Speculation rose about which team and which quarterback he was referring to, with many believing it could have been Derek Carr. Ryan Fitzpatrick, however, believes it was himself. He spoke on the Dan Le Batard Show and said the following:

"I think I still am. I think I still am that guy. If you go back to that … before the 2019 season when the Dolphins are trying to assemble a roster that is going to help them get a better draft pick the next year, so it’s not like that was going to be an attractive situation for Tom anyway."

He concluded by saying:

"So, I’m not sure why he was so upset about it, but I still to this day believe that I am that mother f***er."

The Buccaneers star has not cleared the air on who he was referring to and likely never will since it could get him in trouble for potential tampering.

theScore @theScore Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't tolerating Tom Brady's disrespect. 🤣 Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't tolerating Tom Brady's disrespect. 🤣 https://t.co/BxMpYTleR8

How many teams did Ryan Fitzpatrick play for?

Ryan Fitzpatrick - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Ryan Fitzpatrick had an incredible 17-year career. He has played for nine different teams across those 17 campaigns. Fitzpatrick began his career with the St. Louis Rams, with whom he spent two seasons. He then spent two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before moving to Buffalo. He played four seasons for the Buffalo Bills, his most with any team.

A season with the Tennessee Titans was followed by another with the Houston Texans before he signed for the New York Jets. After two campaigns, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two years and then the Miami Dolphins. He stayed in Miami for two years before signing for Washington.

He suffered an injury in the first game with the now-Washington Commanders, which kept him out for the season. Ryan Fitzpatrick retired this offseason and doesn't seem intent on coming back to the NFL. During his career, he threw for 34,990 yards, 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions.

