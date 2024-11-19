Ryan Fitzpatrick throws shade at Aaron Rodgers after Jets fire GM Joe Douglas

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was among the first to react to the Jets' decision to part ways with general manager Joe Douglas. Douglas' departure was announced early Tuesday afternoon, only weeks after head coach Robert Saleh was sacked.

Fitzpatrick re-shared the post on X and added his own take, insinuating that Rodgers was now the first-ever player to also be the head coach and general manager. Fitzpatrick's suggestion comes after speculation that Rodgers may have an influence on front-office decisions.

"Does this make it official?? We have our first player/coach/GM in league history??!!?!?"-Ryan Fitzpatrick wrote in a post on X

Joe Douglas has been the general manager of the team since 2019. Former head coach Robert Saleh was replaced by interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, who now has a 1-5 record during his tenure.

NFL insider says Jets are in complete 'overhaul' mode

After the New York Jets (3-8) dismissed their head coach and general manager, owner Woody Johnson will begin his search for someone to fill the positions.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," NFL Insider Adam Schefter said Douglas' dismissal shows the team is in "complete overhaul" mode. Schefter also said that he felt it was interesting that Johnson chose to fire Douglas during the team's bye week.

"It's a complete overhaul in New York for the Jets," Schefter said on "The Pat McAfee Show"

Adam Schefter noted that Douglas' contract was up at the end of the 2024 NFL season anyway so it just gets New York a few more weeks to find the right general manager.

As the offseason approaches, it's also worth noting that Aaron Rodgers' tenure with the team could also be coming to an end. It's no secret that the quarterback takes time every offseason, sometimes during retreats, to ponder his NFL career moving forward.

Rodgers, who will be 41 years old this December, could use this downhill of a season as a sign to call it a career. That would leave New York also looking for a quarterback this offseason.

