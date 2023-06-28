Ryan Mallett net worth: Former Patriots QB's financial success revealed

Tragic news emerged on Tuesday as the New England Patriots family mourned the untimely passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett. The 35-year-old lost his life in a drowning incident, leaving fans and loved ones in shock.

While memories of Mallett's on-field prowess and contributions to the game undoubtedly endure, his financial success also played a significant role in his legacy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the time of his unfortunate demise, Mallett had amassed a net worth of $4 million. During his professional football journey, Mallett earned a total salary of $9 million.

His early years with the New England Patriots saw him earn $375,000 in 2011, $540,000 in 2012 and $645,000 in 2013. The following years brought him new opportunities as he joined the Houston Texans, earning $1 million in 2014 and $2.5 million in 2015.

Mallett later moved to the Baltimore Ravens, where he earned $1.5 million in 2016 and $2 million in 2017. Before his passing, Ryan Mallett held the position of head football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.

NFL mourns loss of former QB Ryan Mallett

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett tragically passed away on Tuesday in what appears to be a drowning incident at a beach in Destin, Florida. Emergency responders were notified at 2:12 p. by distress calls concerning individuals struggling in the water, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Mallett was submerged and found unresponsive when lifeguards retrieved him. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

You may also like - Orlando Brown Jr.'s net worth: Exploring the Bengals OT's contract details

The NFL community was filled with sorrow as news of the former NFL quarterback's passing emerged.

New England Patriots @Patriots The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett.



Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss. The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett.Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss. https://t.co/TUpa7cpXoS

The New England Patriots expressed their deep sadness on Twitter, extending condolences to the Mallett family.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

Tom Brady also mourned Mallett's passing with a heartfelt Instagram story and a photo of them together on the field.

“We lost a great man. Thank you for everything Ryan. Praying for the Mallett family and all their loved ones tonight.”

The outpouring of support highlighted the impact Mallett had on those who knew him in the NFL community.

Poll : 0 votes