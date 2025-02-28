“Ryan Shazier making a comeback” - NFL fans react to Landon Jackson’s performance at 2025 Combine

Landon Jackson is the latest viral star from the NFL scouting combine. The Arkansas defensive end recorded a 40.5-inch vertical. It is the highest a defensive lineman has jumped since 2017. The last person to reach that number is 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick and 2023 defensive player of the year, Myles Garrett.

The clip of Jackson’s impressive feat, posted on X on Thursday, has gone viral. At the time of writing, PFF’s clip of the jump had 3 million views on the social media platform.

It has also led to some interesting commentary.

"Ryan Shazier making a comeback,” one fan said.

Another user compared him to Noho Hank, a character played by Anthony Carrigan on the hit HBO series Barry.

“The Arkansas kid from Texarkana Tx has Jerry Jones written all over it at 44,” another fan said.

“To do that at 6’6 260 is insane. This DE class is insane”, one fan said.

Jackson continued his solid performance with a 4.68 in his 40-yard dash.

"People build like that is unfair. Enough athleticism to share w/ 3 other people fareal….stingy," a fan said.

“Draft Stock ⬆️," another fan said.

Ryan Shazier and Landon Jackson share a similar physical appearance because they both suffer from alopecia. Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that attacks your body’s hair follicles, causing hair loss. Other than hair loss, the condition does not cause any other medical problems.

Jackson would love to emulate Shazier’s draft journey. Shazier shone in the pre-draft process and was drafted 15th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2014 NFL draft. He had a positive start to his career and was a two-time Pro Bowler. His career was cut short due to a spinal injury in 2017.

Landon Jackson’s bag drill harkens back to a viral moment from 2023

Landon Jackson was also back doing the bag drill, this time with more explosiveness and fervor. He went viral in 2023 for his technique at the Future 50 combine event.

Landon Jackson made the 2023 all-SEC first team and 2024 all-SEC second team. The LSU transfer shone after joining the Razorbacks as a transfer athlete. He has 16 sacks in his college football career.

Jackson is currently projected to be drafted in the second round. This impressive performance at the combine could have raised his stock, and he could sneak into the bottom of the first round.

