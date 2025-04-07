The former Tennessee Titans star Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren, recently had a proud-wife moment during the couple’s offseason vacation. On Sunday, Lauren Tannehill updated her Instagram story with a clip from her movie night with the quarterback.

In the IG story, Tannehill can be seen scrolling through Netflix to stumble upon the ‘Draft Day’ movie. Lauren zoomed in, on the cover image of the movie, featuring the ex-Titans quarterback on it. In the caption, Lauren wrote:

“Proud wifey! That’s my dawg!”

Ryan Tannehill's wife Lauren sends 5-word message as QB shows up on Netflix’s Draft Day cover (Image Source: Lauren/IG)

Less than a week before sharing her proud-wife moment, Lauren praised Ryan for his adorable gesture. On Wednesday, the couple made a trip to the airport to travel to an unnamed destination. Since Lauren has a fractured foot, the quarterback was spotted pushing a black trolley bag, on which she was sitting.

This way, Ryan made sure that Lauren didn’t have to walk around with her fractured foot, an adorable gesture that earned him a compliment. Sharing a clip of her trolley ride via her Instagram story, Lauren wrote:

“@rtannehill19 you're my [angel emoji]. Broken foot traveler style."

Minnesota Vikings showed interest in signing Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill has been exploring the agency since last year and would be looking forward to concluding it this offseason. The Minnesota Vikings have shown great interest in signing Tannehill for the upcoming NFL season, according to a report by NFL executive Jeff Diamond.

Diamond’s report came via ‘The 33rd team’, which described the Vikings' “possibility of signing” Ryan Tannehill. The report explained how the franchise has a cap room of $24.2 million and “probably wants to sign” the former Titans quarterback on a deal, similar to that of Sam Darnold.

“The Vikings have $24.2 million in cap room and probably want to sign Tannehill on a deal similar to Darnold’s last year, which was for one year and $10 million (plus the Vikings would offer lucrative incentives if Tannehill becomes the starter),” Diamond said.

Before going free agent in 2024, Ryan Tannehill played his last NFL season with the Tennessee Titans, where he signed a $118 million contract in 2019. Before the Titans, the quarterback played with the Miami Dolphins from 2012 to 2018. Which team do you think Tannehill would indeed end up signing with?

