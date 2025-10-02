"Ryan Tannehill vibes": NFL fans react to Bills showing off “Cold Front” Nike Rivalries uniforms for SNF vs Patriots

The Buffalo Bills will be moving away from their traditional uniform combination this week as they unveiled their new &quot;Cold Front&quot; Nike Rivalries uniforms for the Week 5 game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.The Bills will have an all-white look in the new uniform that pays tribute to winter. One of the biggest differences will be &quot;BUFFALO&quot; on the front of the jersey, replacing &quot;BILLS.&quot; in a homage to the city.Fans reacted to the Bills donning the new jersey for the Sunday Night Football action against the Patriots.&quot;For some reason, I did a double-take. Got Ryan Tannehill vibes seeing that 17 in those colors with that shading. Looks like white Miami jerseys.&quot;Matt Infante @MattInfanteLINKFor some reason, I did a double-take. Got Ryan Tannehill vibes seeing that 17 in those colors with that shading. Looks like white Miami jerseys.&quot;I wanna see them wear these during a whiteout in Buffalo.&quot;Sgt. Moose @sgt_mooseLINKI wanna see them wear these during a whiteout in Buffalo&quot;If the Patriots wore their throwback reds… could be the best jersey matchup of all time.&quot;Sports City USA @SportsCityUSA_LINKIf the patriots wore there throwback reds… could be the best jersey matchup of all time&quot;5-0 Bills vs 2-3 Patriots? I don't think they need 'Cold Front' uniforms for this game.😉&quot;Elena @Eleanor04066972LINK5-0 Bills vs 2-3 Patriots? I don't think they need 'Cold Front' uniforms for this game.😉&quot;There’s no way they’re losing to the Patriots when they’re looking this icy 🥶&quot;xAstaWKx🐂 🧦 🏒 @xAstaWKxLINKThere’s no way they’re losing to the Patriots when they’re looking this icy 🥶&quot;Those unis are so clean! Love how the white and blue combo perfectly matches Buffalo's winter identity. Perfect choice for a prime time divisional game.&quot;UnicoBoss @unicocryptobossLINKThose unis are so clean! Love how the white and blue combo perfectly matches Buffalo's winter identity. Perfect choice for a prime time divisional game.According to the official website:&quot;The shoulder and pant leg patterns feature a cracked-ice texture with speckled white pattern resembling fresh snowfall on a bison's fur.&quot;The uniform also pays homage to the fanbase with 'Bills Mafia' scribbled on the inside tag of the jerseys.Bills quarterback Josh Allen is not taking anything for granted ahead of Patriots clashThe Bills split their regular-season series last year and while the Patriots are 2-2 for the season, compared to the Bills' unbeaten start, star quarterback Josh Allen reflected on the difficulty of the fixture ahead of Sunday's clash.&quot;[New England's] a team that's always played at a very high level … These division games are tough anytime you play each other just because you're so familiar with each other,&quot; quarterback Josh Allen said. &quot; … it's no different this Sunday.&quot;The 2024 NFL MVP has made a stellar start to the season and has been a driving force in the team's 4-0 run. The Bills will be hoping to make their form count against the rivals to make it five consecutive win to start the season.