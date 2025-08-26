"Sabotaged his own career" - NFL fans react as Browns release Diontae Johnson 12 days before Week 1 game vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns have released wide receiver Diontae Johnson as part of their roster cuts ahead of the 2025 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news of Johnson’s cut on Tuesday via a post on X. He wrote:

“Browns are releasing veteran WR Diontae Johnson, per source.”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns are releasing veteran WR Diontae Johnson, per source.

Johnson posted a message on X on Tuesday, seemingly confirming the news. He wrote:

“Appreciate the opportunity regardless.”

Diontae Johnson @Juiceup__3 Appreciate the opportunity regardless 🙏🏾💯

Many football fans have been sharing their reactions to the news on social media, including X. Fantasy Sports wrote:

“Sabotaged his own career thru immaturity.”

Fantasy Sports @FFCollective @AdamSchefter Sabotaged his own career thru immaturity

Jeremy Branham wrote:

“What a career falloff.”

BizarroBabyface commented:

“Dear NFL franchises, If the Steelers want to get rid of a WR, there is a very good reason. This has been true for more than a decade. If Tomlin can’t fix them, they are unfixable. Accept it. Move on.”

Numbz also commented:

“Soon as WRs leave Pittsburgh, they are cooked.”

Fantasy Unfiltered wrote:

“Bro went from up and comer to league pass around real quick.”

DaGridiron wrote:

“Damn, that may’ve been his last shot. His fall off needs to be studied.”

How Diontae Johnson featured for four teams over two years

Diontae Johnson was signed on a one-year deal by the Browns in April. The deal was worth $1.17 million, with none of that guaranteed. The Browns are the fourth team Johnson would join in the last two years.

The 29-year-old had an eventful 2024 season, spending time in three teams, from Carolina to Baltimore and finally Houston. He started the season with the Panthers, leading the team with 30 receptions for 357 yards in the first couple of months of the season.

He was traded to the Ravens, remaining with the team for seven weeks and recording only one reception for six yards. He was handed a one-game suspension after refusing to play against the Eagles on Dec. 1.

Johnson moved teams again on Dec. 23 after getting waived by the Ravens and was signed by the Texans. However, he was waived again by the Texans after getting upset following a 15-snap appearance in a wild-card game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Johnson was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL draft. The former Pro Bowler reached a career-high 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns with the Steelers in 2021.

