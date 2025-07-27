“Sadly on a poverty franchise”: NFL fans react as Chargers make Rashawn Slater highest-paid O-lineman with $114,000,000 contract extension

Rashawn Slater agreed to a four-year $114 million deal with the LA Chargers after showing up at training camp on Saturday. The contract includes $92 million guaranteed, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.The AFC West franchise continues to make moves ahead of the 2025 NFL season.&quot;ESPN sources: Chargers and left tackle Rashawn Slater reached agreement today on a four-year, $114 million contract extension that includes a record $92 million guaranteed and now makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.&quot; Schefter tweeted.Before the agreement, Slater was set to play on his $19 million fifth-year rookie option. It would've put the Chargers in an uncomfortable position for free agency next year.Many fans reacted to the extension of Slater. However, not everybody was thrilled that he became the highest-paid offensive tackle in league history.&quot;Sadly on a poverty franchise,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Holy overpay,&quot; another fan said.&quot;So Zach tom was an overpay but this is a good deal?&quot; a fan wrote.Jacob @NYSportsEnthLINKHoly overpayDylan @DKellner88LINKSo Zach tom was an overpay but this is a good deal?Others celebrated Slater receiving a new contract.&quot;Love seeing the big men get paid,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Great move, Slater deserves it,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Bros getting paid! Respect,&quot; another fan wrote.B. Jones @B_Jones2009LINKLove seeing the big men get paidCardCabz.eth | 𝔽rAI @CardCabzLINKGreat move, Slater deserves itEmmanuel Ramirez @erayy555LINKBros getting paid! Respect 🫡Slater was selected by LA at No. 13 in 2021, becoming one of the best assets on the team from the get-go. He started all 52 career appearances at left tackle, protecting Justin Herbert.He's coming off playing 16 games in 2024, his first under Jim Harbaugh. The former Michigan Wolverines coach has a strong focus on building capable offensive lines. Keeping Slater for at least four more years is a big win for him.PFF graded Slater second (91.1) among tackles, third in pass blocking (90.4) and fifth in run blocking (82.8). He earned his second Pro Bowl call last season.Rashawn Slater returned to practice after unexpected absenceRashawn Slater raised some eyebrows after participating in the first two practices before missing seven straight. It might have been an attempt to put pressure on the LA Chargers' front office to give him a new deal, or a health issue.Jim Harbaugh explained that Slater was &quot;working through something minor.&quot; He worked with Chargers strength coach Ben Herbert on the side before returning to the field on Saturday.LA had a busy offseason, as it continues to build around Justin Herbert. It drafted Omarion Hampton in the first round in April, adding another weapon to Harbaugh's run-heavy offense.Signing Slater to a contract extension means one less thing to worry about for the franchise ahead of the 2025 campaign.