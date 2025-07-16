"Safe don't get you nowhere" - Cam Newton fires back at Ryan Clark 4 days after ex-Steelers star ripped him for comparing Jayden Daniels to RG3

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton clapped back at Ryan Clark after the latter criticized Newton's questioning if Jayden Daniels could become a one-season wonder. Clark didn't appreciate Newton comparing the second-year quarterback to Robert Griffin III, suggesting that Newton was hating on Daniels, somebody who "leads his team, plays football, stays out of the way, works his butt off."

Ad

The former Carolina Panthers star used his "Hot Take of the Week" section on Wednesday to respond to the former Pittsburgh Steelers star, stating that he won't change his coverage of the sport simply because somebody has a clean resume.

"Same Cam that Jayden Daniels gets, is the same Cam that RGIII gets, is the same Cam that Shannon Sharpe gets, Stephen A. (Smith) gets, Molly Qerim gets," he said. "I don't switch up. I love LeBron James, but that doesn't mean I ain't gon' talk about Bronny.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nobody is above critique if you play the game of football or any sport. Just because he's a model citizen, we can't critique his game? I find that mighty strange. I still have to do my due diligence and as a member of the media to voice my opinion. Would you? You wanna play it safe? Safe don't get you nowhere. It gets you cut."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniels played at a high level in 2024, starting in all 17 games the Washington Commanders played, recording a 12-5 record. Additionally, he completed 331 passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions, winning the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

What did Cam Newton say about Jayden Daniels?

During a conversation with rapper Wale on his "Funky Friday" show, Cam Newton asked Wale if Daniels could be a one-season wonder, recalling what happened to Robert Griffin III, a terrific rookie quarterback who couldn't unlock his potential due to injuries.

Ad

"I'mma said it in this way. There's nobody who had the game in a chokehold like Robert Griffin III," Newton said. "I've never admitted this, and I'm just speaking my truth. Robert Griffin III's impact his rookie season, it was almost like a C.J. Stroud-Jayden Daniels. It was extremely exciting.

"It was after my rookie year, RGIII comes in and it was like, 'Hold up. He's next.' And then injuries happened and the rest is history."

Ad

C.J. Stroud is the most recent case of the so-called "sophomore slump," but Daniels seems to have the tools to keep improving and prove Cam Newton wrong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension