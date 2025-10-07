Saints' Cam Jordan makes feelings known about his home being burglarized during Week 2 game vs. 49ers

The residence of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was burglarized on Sept. 14. It was the same day his team lost to the 49ers.

WDSU reporter Travis Mackel posted on X on Tuesday that authorities already made arrests. Jordan shared it and added his reaction.

“Yah that Sunday sucked… the most important things, my family, was and is safe,” Jordan tweeted.

Cam Jordan @camjordan94 Yah that Sunday sucked… the most important things,my family, was and is safe

Officials said two individuals illegally entered Jordan's residence in the area of Old Metairie, and took several valuable items. Within the next two days, deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and arrested the suspects.

The Cam Jordan case underscores growing security concerns for athletes

NFL: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Officials revealed that the suspects were later apprehended in Georgia. They were taken into custody after the coordinated work of several local law enforcement agencies.

Cam Jordan's family attended the Saints’ home game in Week 2, not leaving anyone in the house when someone burglarized it.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office will not disclose the names of the suspects until the investigation is completed. The details about what items were stolen will also not be released.

Jordan’s case fits into a recent spree of burglaries involving professional athletes. In the last few months, homes of several athletes from different professional leagues have been burglarized. This includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and NBA forward Bobby Portis.

New Orleans' Sept. 14 defeat was the team's second consecutive loss to the start the season. The Saints lost two more games before responding with a win over the Giants in Week 5.

Jordan was disgruntled with the officiating last Sunday. He specifically supported Carl Granderson, who was penalized for roughing the passer.

“We had an erroneous flag thrown at Carl Granderson’s sack, which is egregious on all levels," Jordan said, via AtoZ Sports. "It needs to be talked about. Somebody needs to be discussed, explained even."

Jordan, now in his 14th NFL season, has spent his entire career with the Saints after being drafted at No. 24 in 2011.

