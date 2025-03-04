Tight end Juwan Johnson will officially be a free agent beginning on March 12. While it's highly unlikely Johnson will return to the New Orleans Saints next season, he recently had an interesting interaction with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

In the clip circulating on social media, Johnson can be seen speaking to Sanders, who is expected to be a first-round draft pick. The tight end told him to "get his arm ready," leaving fans insinuating that the Saints might be interested in drafting the signal-caller.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Johnson's interaction with Sanders. Those on X were shocked that Johnson might be trying to recruit Sanders to the team when he likely won't play for it next season.

Fans on X also said they expect the New Orleans Saints to possibly draft Penn State standout tight end Tyler Warren, essentially cementing that Johnson won't return to the Saints.

Then, other fans thought it was hilarious that Shedeur Sanders said he recognized Johnson from TikTok and not the NFL. Johnson and his wife, Chanen, have 3.2 million followers on their joint TikTok account.

"Juwan gonna be in for a rude awakening when we draft Tyler Warren at nine," one Saints fan wrote.

"“always see him on tiktok” instead of “always see him catching passes,” said another Saints fan of the tight end's presence on TikTok.

"Juwan not gonna be in Nola much longer himself," another said jokingly.

Some fans joked that neither Sanders nor Johnson will play for the New Orleans Saints in 2025. Others predicted that Sanders could actually land with the Saints but that Johnson wouldn't return. The New Orleans Saints have the ninth overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft.

"Neither will be on the Saints next year," another declared.

"Juwan don’t realize he’s not a Saint anymore?" questioned another person on X.

"That'll be funny if the recruitment goes through and and Johnson's not there to witness it," another fan joked.

Juwan Johnson's wife Chanen gave insight into free agency despite TE's best season

Juwan Johnson had a solid 2024 for the New Orleans Saints. The tight end played in 17 games with five catches for 548 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson was signed to a two-year deal with the Saints and now will become a free agent. With New Orleans essentially starting fresh in 2025 with new coach Kellen Moore, Johnson is unlikely to return and will play elsewhere next season.

Juwan Johnson's wife, Chanen, shared a question that she was asked on TikTok. One of their followers wanted to know why the tight end didn't have a contract if he had a career season statistically. Chanen Johnson explained the concept of contracts and NFL free agency.

"So yes, my husband had the best year in his career, basically last year, a couple years before, he had, like, the leading touchdowns on the team," Chanen said. "And then this past year, he had the leading reception yards ... like he ran with the ball the most after catching it like the longest time on the team."

Chanen Johnson then continued:

"Well, three years ago, he was up for contract. He got signed. He had his two years of contract, and now, despite how well you do, you still have to get a new contract. Because honestly, when you do well, you kind of want to get a new contract to get paid more."

Juwan Johnson played collegiately at Penn State and then Oregon. He went unpicked in the 2020 NFL draft but signed with the Saints soon after. He has played the last five seasons in New Orleans.

