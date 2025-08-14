  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Saints HC Kellen Moore schools Tyler Shough with “variety pack” of NFL QB lessons feat. Dak Prescott

Saints HC Kellen Moore schools Tyler Shough with “variety pack” of NFL QB lessons feat. Dak Prescott

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 14, 2025 17:13 GMT
New Orleans Saints Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty
Saints HC Kellen Moore schools Tyler Shough with “variety pack” of NFL QB lessons feat. Dak Prescott (image credit: getty)

Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Tyler Shough are vying for the starting quarterback position for Kellen Moore's New Orleans Saints.

Ad

Moore faces a significant decision with less than a month until the regular season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. He revealed on Wednesday how he's getting his quarterbacks prepared for the 2025 season.

Shough or Rattler would likely be selected as the starting quarterback, and Kay Adams asked the coach whose films he has been showing them.

"It's a nice variety pack," Moore said, via the "Up & Adams" show. "I think that is the beauty of these guys, they can all play different styles and presentations. Being around Dak (Prescott), some may be playing towards Jalen (Hurts) or Justin (Herbert). We're pulling from those exposures, which have been great."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Having worked with Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert as the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys and LA Chargers, Moore has a solid track record. He also worked with Jalen Hurts last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Moore helped Hurts become a better player, particularly against the blitz.

He will now be tasked with making Shough, who was selected in the second round in April, one of the league's top quarterbacks.

Ad

He has shown a high level of development and readiness this offseason to take on the starting role in New Orleans. However, to be the QB1, he'll need to beat competition from Rattler.

Kellen Moore reveals that Tyler Shough will play in preseason Week 2

Despite not starting, Tyler Shough played a significant role for the New Orleans Saints in their preseason opener against the LA Chargers on Sunday.

Ad

There were good and bad aspects in the rookie's performance in the matchup, which New Orleans lost 27-13. After he entered the game, he threw a pick-six, but that didn't stop him from making good decisions later.

Shough completed 15 of 22 passes for 165 yards, linking with receiver Mason Tipton for a touchdown that drew cheers from fans.

Shough will return to action on Sunday in the Saints' second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Kellen Moore on Wednesday. That game could be crucial in determining who the team starts in Week 1 as Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener are also scheduled to play.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications