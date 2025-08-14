Saints HC Kellen Moore schools Tyler Shough with “variety pack” of NFL QB lessons feat. Dak Prescott

Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Tyler Shough are vying for the starting quarterback position for Kellen Moore's New Orleans Saints.Moore faces a significant decision with less than a month until the regular season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. He revealed on Wednesday how he's getting his quarterbacks prepared for the 2025 season.Shough or Rattler would likely be selected as the starting quarterback, and Kay Adams asked the coach whose films he has been showing them.&quot;It's a nice variety pack,&quot; Moore said, via the &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; show. &quot;I think that is the beauty of these guys, they can all play different styles and presentations. Being around Dak (Prescott), some may be playing towards Jalen (Hurts) or Justin (Herbert). We're pulling from those exposures, which have been great.&quot;Having worked with Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert as the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys and LA Chargers, Moore has a solid track record. He also worked with Jalen Hurts last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Moore helped Hurts become a better player, particularly against the blitz.He will now be tasked with making Shough, who was selected in the second round in April, one of the league's top quarterbacks.He has shown a high level of development and readiness this offseason to take on the starting role in New Orleans. However, to be the QB1, he'll need to beat competition from Rattler.Kellen Moore reveals that Tyler Shough will play in preseason Week 2Despite not starting, Tyler Shough played a significant role for the New Orleans Saints in their preseason opener against the LA Chargers on Sunday.There were good and bad aspects in the rookie's performance in the matchup, which New Orleans lost 27-13. After he entered the game, he threw a pick-six, but that didn't stop him from making good decisions later.Shough completed 15 of 22 passes for 165 yards, linking with receiver Mason Tipton for a touchdown that drew cheers from fans.Shough will return to action on Sunday in the Saints' second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Kellen Moore on Wednesday. That game could be crucial in determining who the team starts in Week 1 as Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener are also scheduled to play.