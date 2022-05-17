"That's interesting" - Saints HC reacts to Drew Brees' potential un-retirement plans

Saints head coach Dennis Allen didn't have his finger on the pulse of the Drew Brees rumors, finding out that the former NOLA quarterback legend spoke about returning to the NFL on his Twitter page.

Brees sent out a tweet Sunday night, igniting the rumor mill and likely just ribbing the NFL world, stating that he may consider pursuing a pro football return, more senior golf tournaments, or even perhaps a pickleball career:

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know."

Allen doesn't believe the comments were serious and relayed at Monday's Saints' Hall of Fame golf tournament from Kenner, Louisiana, that there had not been talks between the organization and its legendary quarterback:

"My wife's the one that told me about it because I don't follow social media. So I thought well, that's interesting, that'll bring up some questions tomorrow at the golf tournament... I think it was a comment made in jest, and we certainly hadn't had any conversations in that regard. Well, I don't really want to live in those hypothetical worlds right now. We'll see where it all goes but certainly, he caused a lot of interest, that's for sure."

The Saints wouldn't have an opening for Drew Brees even if he did return

Theoretically, there should be no problem with a conquering quarterback returning to the franchise where he achieved greatness. Unlike Tom Brady in New England, Drew Brees didn't have a toxic exit from the 'Big Easy.'

Still, the Saints dedicated serious financial investments to the quarterback position this offseason, and Brees wasn't in those plans. Instead, Jameis Winston cashed in on a two-year, $28 million contract with $21 million in guarantees and a $14 million signing bonus. Andy Dalton ended up with a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, including $3 million in guarantees to be his backup.

Rostering three quarterbacks on several multi-million dollar deals is never ideal, so it's more than likely the Saints and Brees' partnership remains dormant, even if the quarterback-turned-broadcaster decides to return to the gridiron in 2022.

