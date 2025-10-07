Saints icon Drew Brees refuses to buy into Dak Prescott’s MVP hype

Dak Prescott has had a great season, but not an MVP one yet.That’s according to Drew Brees who is weighing on the MVP hype surrounding the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Prescott is second in the league for passing yards with 1,356 after five weeks. On Tuesday’s edition of “First Take,” Brees says he’s been impressed with how Prescott has handled himself despite his defense struggling and some key injuries.“I think he’s handled it incredibly well. He’s done it with injuries to some of his playmakers as well… For me, it’s not just the numbers, it’s the poise and composure in which he’s done it,” Brees said at 0:06.Notably, Dak has been without his primary receiver, CeeDee Lamb, who has been out injured. While Brees had a lot of praise for Prescott, he’d still have a couple of players above him in the MVP race.“Yes I like the way he’s playing. But I’ll be honest with you, I think Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield I would put ahead of him in the MVP race right now,” Brees added at 0:55.Goff and the Detroit Lions are 4-1, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Mayfield are also 4-1. The Cowboys currently sit at 2-2-1 after a convincing 37-22 victory over the New York Jets.Brees notes the late-game heroics of both Goff and Mayfield are hard to overlook, especially the Lions, who are averaging 40 points per game, with Goff under centre. Both players lost their brilliant offensive coordinators in the off-season, with Ben Johnson leaving the Lions to become head coach of the Chicago Bears. Liam Coen, meanwhile, left Tampa and is currently the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.NFL podcast host Colin Cowherd recently said for him it’s between Prescott and Mayfield in the MVP race, saying he’d give the edge to Mayfield.Dak Prescott could make history To be in the MVP conversation, given the ups and downs the Cowboys have experienced this season, is quite the feat. Prescott has completed 71% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.It’s been over 30 years since a player from America’s Team was the league MVP, with Emmitt Smith taking the honour in 1993. That year, the Cowboys won the Super Bowl. The current edition of the Cowboys are a .500 team. If that continues and Prescott continues his strong play, we could be in for a historic first.Never in NFL history has a player on a .500 team taken home the MVP trophy. There’s a long way to go for that to happen, but it would be quite the story if that occurs.The Cowboys can go above .500 with a win on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.