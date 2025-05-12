  • home icon
  Saints insider drops eye-opening "hostage" revelation on Derek Carr after shocking retirement

Saints insider drops eye-opening "hostage" revelation on Derek Carr after shocking retirement

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 12, 2025 16:41 GMT
NFL: New Orleans Saints at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
NFL: New Orleans Saints at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

New Orleans Saints NFL insider Jeff Duncan believes that QB Derek Carr desperately wanted to leave the New Orleans Saints franchise before his shocking retirement was announced.

In a post to X on Monday, Duncan detailed how Carr did not want to be a "transition QB" in New Orleans, something that played a factor in the retirement decision.

"My biggest takeaway from the Derek Carr imbroglio -- that's definitely what it was -- is that he REALLY did not want to be in #NOLA anymore -- at least not in the role of a transition QB. Your starting quarterback & team leader can't be a hostage. Best to negotiate an exit plan."
Carr made the shocking decision to announce his retirement from the National Football League on May 10, citing a degenerative shoulder injury that he was dealing with.

However, if the report by Duncan is true, there are more reasons than simply the shoulder injury that factored into the decision to call it a career. This offseason, New Orleans selected Louisville QB Tyler Shough in the second round, No. 40 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, a move that signaled that Carr's days of starting for the franchise may have been done.

Derek Carr career review

Carr had a successful NFL career and will likely be known for his time with the Las Vegas Raiders and not the New Orleans Saints. Originally drafted in the second round, No. 36 overall by the Raiders in the 2014 NFL Draft, Carr played nine seasons with the franchise before spending the final two of his career with the Saints.

He is a four time Pro Bowler, all of which came while a member of the Raiders organization (2015, 2016, 2017, 2022). Carr finishes his career with 41,245 passing yards, 257 passing touchdowns, 112 interceptions, 956 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.

Only time will tell whether Carr returns to the NFL in any capacity moving forward, however, it is evident that he did not want to play the role of a "transition QB" moving forward for the New Orleans Saints.

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
