EXCLUSIVE: "He's a competitor" - Saints' Lucas Krull reveals the connection he shares with Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett

Lucas Krull, was undrafted tight end this year and played his last two seasons of college football at the University of Pittsburgh alongside Kenny Pickett. He's currently fighting for a spot with the New Orleans Saints as he was picked up this offseason.

Krull was Kenny Pickett's teammate for the last two seasons and developed a connection with the quarterback, calling Pickett one of his best friends.

Krull said:

"One of my best friends and I think he's going to do really well."

He continued to describe the rookie and his situation with the Steelers:

"He's a competitor and that's where he's always been his whole life. And I think he's going to do great things in Pittsburgh and I know he's happy to stay home and I can't wait to see him on Sundays."

Krull added that his favorite moment with Pickett in college was catching the game-winning touchdown pass against North Carolina.

Krull said:

"There's a lot of great memories off the field. But on the field, I’d probably say the overtime win against North Carolina where I caught the game-winning touchdown, and then obviously the ACC Championship."

Following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement after 18 seasons with the team, the Steelers went two routes in hopes of finding the veteran's replacement.

Pickett was the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and was the only quarterback taken in the first-round.

Pittsburgh also signed free-agent and former first-round pick Mitchell Trubsiky, who is also competing for the starting quarterback job.

Kenny Pickett took second-string snaps in practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett during the NFL Combine

While Pickett started the offseason as a third-string quarterback, it seems like he's done enough to earn snaps with the second team.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said that he will shuffle the quarterbacks around this offseason in practice.

Tomlin said:

"There will be more of that. All of those guys are running in all groups. It's just part of team development."

