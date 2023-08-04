Alvin Kamara hasn't been felled by the same injury troubles or running back committees that have plagued other players at the position. Instead, his performance off the field might be his downfall - at least for part of the 2023 season. Speaking to reporters, the running back let the world know that he is aware of his ill deeds and willing to "own" his transgressions.

Here's how he put it, according to reporter and writer Jeff Duncan on Twitter:

Jeff Duncan @JeffDuncan_ Alvin Kamara met with the media today & discussed his involvement in the 2022 incident that led to an arrest and his potential suspension from the NFL. “It was poor judgement and definitely a bad decision on my part. I’m not asking for pity or sympathy. I own it.” pic.twitter.com/g00UuXMsiq

“It was poor judgement and definitely a bad decision on my part. I’m not asking for pity or sympathy. I own it.”

What did Alvin Kamara do?

According to TMZ, the running back pleaded no-contest to an assault charge based on actions committed in Las Vegas.

The running back reportedly "beat the hell out of" Darnell Green and has now been subjected to 30 hours of community service, a $500 fine, and a payment of $105,000 to Greene.

The lawyer in charge of Greene's side was Tony Buzbee. If the name sounds familiar, it's because he worked against Deshaun Watson in the cases that swallowed the NFL whole over the last couple of offseasons. This makes two massive cases against NFL stars that the lawyer has taken part in.

A video exists of the reported incident, leaving Kamara little room to argue otherwise. Originally, the running back was charged with felony battery and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery. Instead, he'll get a small chunk of the punishment thanks to the plea deal.

What does it mean to plead "no contest?"

There are essentially three main ways a defendant can plead in court. They can plead guilty, not guilty, or no contest. "Guilty" pleas often come as part of a deal made behind closed doors for a reduced sentence.

"Not guilty" is used by the innocent or defiant in an effort to get off scot-free, but at the risk of getting the book thrown at them by the judge.

"No contest" is basically the defendant disagreeing with the ruling of guilty, but he or she will not fight it. In other words, by using the plea, the running back remained defiant but ultimately capitulated to the terms given to him. This makes his original comment that he "owns" it, a bit of a head-scratcher.

The NFL has suspended Kamara and now the question is whether Derek Carr will be able to lead the Saints to wins without his star running back.