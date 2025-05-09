Saints rookie Quincy Riley goes Instagram official with Adora Hicks

Saints rookie Quincy Riley has introduced fans to his girlfriend, Adora Hicks. The American NFL rookie shared a picture on Instagram on Thursday with his lady love on her birthday.

Riley posted a snap of him hugging Hicks while they were enjoying their drinks. The couple donned matching comfortable outfits.

The rookie wore a black color tracksuit pairing it with a white T-shirt while Hicks also donned a similar black outfit. Sharing the picture, the Saints CB jotted a heartfelt message:

"Happy Birthday Doraaaaa! I love you"

Quincy Riley goes Instagram official with Adora Hicks/@1quincyriley

Quincy Riley was a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He was selected as the overall 131st pick and now, following his impressive career at the college level, he's gearing up to start his NFL journey with the Saints.

Quincy Riley reflects confidence as he prepares for NFL debut

Coming fresh off an amazing time in collegiate football, Quincy Riley is all excited to start his new journey in the NFL. Earlier this year, the 23-year-old exuded confidence about his game (via Crescent City Sports):

"I can make plays in zone or man coverage—get in somebody’s face and lock ’em up. I’m a leader, and I’m passionate about the game. My teammates are going to love me.”

Riley is widely known for his 'ball-hawking instinct' in college football games. While speaking of his skills, the American said that baseball has helped improve his game.:

“The majority of the time you’re fitting into the play somehow. It’s like you’re part linebacker, part safety, part cornerback in one position. You really feel like you’re in the game. ...

"Tracking the flight of the ball—the distance, when it’s going to hang, when it’s going to fall—baseball just helped me at DB with confidence. So now when I’m looking for the ball, I don’t have to pause. It comes naturally to a certain extent," he added.

Riley played for two colleges. IHe began his career with Middle Tennessee before spending two years with Louisville. He was the second-team All-ACC in 2024.

In his college career, Riley had a memorable time in 2023 while playing for Louisville. He recorded 29 solo tackles and 20 assisted tackles, totaling 49 combined tackles for the season.

