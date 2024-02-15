Saints star Tyrann Mathieu reveals his 8-year-old son was present during Chiefs' Super Bowl parade tragedy

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu revealed his eight-year-old son was present at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade when the shooting happened.

The Chiefs were celebrating their second straight Super Bowl win on Wednesday at the parade when there was open firing.

In total, nine children were among 22 people who were injured, while one person lost their life. It was heartbreaking news, and for Mathieu it hit close, as he took to X to reveal that his son and his friends were at the parade when the shooting occurred.

"We still live in KC, My son was there with his friend & his friends mom!!! I am so mad that they had to experience this!"

"America been letting the kids down for a very long time now! It’s a long list. The Kids are our future, And will always be!!"

The shooting was also tough for the Chiefs players who were trying to celebrate their win with the people of Kansas City.

Following the shooting at the parade, Chiefs player Trey Smith admitted he was angry with what happened at the parade on Wednesday:

“I’m pretty angry. Due to senseless violence, someone lost their life today … At the end of the day, Kansas City is a great city. We’re gonna stand up together and we’re gonna be strong.”

The Kansas City Chiefs also released a statement following the shooting:

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City."

The Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 25-22 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

Latest on shooting at Chiefs parade: 3 arrested, 1 killed

As of Thursday morning, three people are in custody for the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade on Wednesday.

“We do have three persons detained and under investigation for today’s incident,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a press conference, via KansasCity.com

Officers arrested two armed individuals shortly after the shooting, and it's unclear if the third person was also armed at the time of their arrest.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me,” Kelce wrote on X.

As of right now, one person did die and at least 21 others are wounded from the mass shooting on Wednesday.