Saints TE Foster Moreau provides huge update on his battle with Hodgkin Lymphoma

Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency this off-season.

On May 10, 2023, Moreau agreed to terms with New Orleans on a three-year, $12 million contract that included $8 million guaranteed. Upon joining the Saints, Moreau discovered that he had Hodgkin's lymphoma after some physical tests by the Saints' medical team.

Today, Moreau gave a positive update on his current state, saying that he is in full remission from the disease. He wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended AMDG."

Foster Moreau @fhmoreau After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended

AMDG After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intendedAMDG

Moreau will be entering his fourth NFL season at the age of 26 years old. In his three seasons with the Raiders, he's recorded 91 catches for 1,107 and 12 touchdowns.

Foster Moreau is looking to make an impact on the New Orleans Saints' revamped offense

Foster Moreau during New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

Foster Moreau is looking to have a role in the new-look New Orleans Saints offense in 2023.

In the off-season, the Saints signed Derek Carr (Moreau's former QB) to be their franchise quarterback for the next four seasons as he signed a $150 million contract with the team.

New Orleans also added running back Jamaal Williams, who led the league in rushing touchdowns last season with 17.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas will help out with Derek Carr as he will enter the 2023 season healthy after battling injuries for the past three seasons.

Moreau will be competing with tight end Juwan Johnson for the starting spot. As of right now, Johnson is ahead of Moreau on the depth chart via ESPN.com.

Johnson is coming off the best season of his career, posting 42 catches for 508 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Saints will have a good tight end duo in Johnson and Moreau, and could have a top-10 offense in 2023 if fully healthy.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Foster Moreau and H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : 0 votes