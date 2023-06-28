Derek Carr opened up on his messy departure from the Las Vegas Raiders after their 2022 season.

While the four-time Pro Bowler wanted to play for the organization that drafted him in 2014, things changed when his wife cried over his benching.

Carr said to Fresno Bee's Anthony Galaviz:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Once they made my wife cry, that was pretty much over. Once they made her cry, that was out."

A Redditor shared B/R Gridiron's Instagram post about Carr's statement, leading another member of the NFL subreddit to say:

"Are we supposed to pretend that he didn't suck and was rightfully benched because of it"

Another Redditor commented:

"No Derek, that was from her watching you play in the fourth quarter last year"

Here are some of the best comments regarding Derek Carr's quote.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels benched him after his 2022 Week 16 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He threw three interceptions and completed only 53.3 percent of his passes in that loss. Jarrett Stidham took over as the team's starter for the last two regular-season games.

Falling to second in the depth chart ended Derek Carr's consecutive regular-season games at 91.

However, McDaniels has seen enough after eight losses under Carr were by one possession. They also lost five games despite having double-digit halftime leads.

After 15 games, Carr had his third-worst passing yards total (3,522) and tied his career-high in interceptions (14). His 60.8 completion percentage is also his second-worst since playing in the NFL.

Carr became the Raiders' all-time leader in passing yards (35,222) and passing touchdowns (217) in nine seasons. He also leads the franchise in fourth-quarter comebacks (28) and game-winning drives (33).

The former Fresno State standout is second in wins among Raiders quarterbacks with 63.

Derek Carr is hoping for the best for the Raiders

The Raiders released Carr after he declined to waive his no-trade clause. He then signed a four-year, $150 million deal to join the New Orleans Saints.

But while wearing a different uniform in 2023, Derek Carr still wishes the best for the organization that gave him a chance.

He said in the same Fresno Bee article by Galaviz:

"I'm happy to be somewhere where we're in a stable organization that's been proven for years, and I hope that the Raiders find something good there too, where they can keep that stability for the next guys because I know how important it is and I care about my old teammates."

"But for the time being, I'm just excited to be a part of the Saints organization because they've won at a high level for a long time."

Jimmy Garoppolo will take Carr's place as the Raiders starting quarterback. While recovering from a foot injury, he is expected to be ready by the team's training camp in July.

Poll : 0 votes