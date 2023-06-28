Quarterback Derek Carr would have wanted to play his entire career for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, leaving the squad after nine seasons was easy because of how his wife dealt with the situation.

The four-time Pro Bowler said to Fresno Bee’s Anthony Galaviz:

“Once they made my wife cry, that was pretty much over. Once they made her cry, that was out. But the love for my teammates is what probably would have made me do it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“But the way it worked out and the timing of things, I was just ... it was time for me to move on. But who knows? You never know what will happen.”

While Carr didn’t specify how the Raiders made her wife feel miserable, he left the organization on bad terms. Jarrett Stidham took his place as starting quarterback for the final two games of the 2022 regular season.

Head coach Josh McDaniels decided the change after Derek Carr threw three interceptions in their 13-10 Week 16 loss versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ironically, the former Fresno State standout signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension during the 2022 offseason. Unfortunately, the Raiders released him after he declined to waive his no-trade clause.

Derek Carr is now at peace with the Saints

Carr added regarding his former team’s decision:

"I was, for lack of a better term, I was very upset; I was mad. You spend nine years in a place, you have all the records, and you can play at a high level."

"For something to get in the way, whether it was for whatever reason, money-related or injury-related, I would have said I don't even want the money, just to play two more times in front of our fans. I didn't get that opportunity. So, it definitely lit a fire inside me to keep going."

The Raiders selected Carr in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He became the franchise’s leader in passing yards (35,222) and passing touchdowns (217). He has the second-most wins (63) among quarterbacks in Raiders history.

But he went through six head coaches despite putting up solid numbers. Last season, Derek Carr also matched his career-high in interceptions (14) and had his second-lowest completion percentage (60.8).

Despite moving on to the New Orleans Saints, Derek Carr still wishes success for the Raiders.

“I have so many friends over there. I want them to succeed. I want Jimmy (Garoppolo) to be healthy. I want him to play great because that helps Davante (Adams). It helps Maxx (Crosby) and Josh Jacobs. It helps all my friends, Kolton (Miller) and Andre (James)."

“I’m going to stop naming names because someone will get upset, but all my friends over there, I just want them to have success. That’s all I was ever trying to do is give my best so they could win."

Poll : 0 votes