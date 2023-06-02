Even though Jimmy Garoppolo is still absent from the Las Vegas Raiders' practices with an injury, head coach Josh McDaniels continues to assure everyone that he will eventually take to the field. But no one seems to be buying it.

On Thursday, McDaniels was asked whether Raiders fans had to be worried about Garoppolo and his seeming inability to recover from his purported injury.

He responded:

"I have no anxiety. You guys may have anxiety. I have no anxiety."

Of course, Redditors are not buying into his remarks:

What has been said about Jimmy Garoppolo's injury?

Rumors of Garoppolo getting hurt again first resurfaced last week when it emerged that he had undergone surgery on the foot he broke during a Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins.

When asked about it, McDaniels told The Athletic:

“We don’t play a game for 100 days. Everything that’s happened since we signed Jimmy [Garoppolo], we knew ahead of time. … Certainly had an awareness of all of it. Our preference is not to push it and rush anybody back at this point in time.”

Two days after the surgery, Mike Florio, lead writer for NBC's Pro Football Talk, revealed a clause in Garoppolo's Raiders contract called Addendum G, which discusses his injury. Garoppolo's introductory press conference had been delayed because he failed a physical, which led to the addition of Addendum G.

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Jimmy Garoppolo

In the clause, Garoppolo acknowledges the risks of continuing to play football despite the severity of his foot injury, and he waives the right to hold both his team and the league accountable for any aggravation of the said injury.

He also acknowledges that the Raiders have the right to cut him for any reason related to Addendum G, including another failed physical. The clause becomes null and void if he passes a physical, plays a regular-season game, and stays healthy.

The next day, Florio presented an argument for the Raiders reaching out to Tom Brady, who had just acquired an ownership stake in the team.

He said:

"If Brady becomes an owner and wants to play, he apparently will be required to get unanimous approval from the other owners to do so — which frankly makes no sense. What makes less sense is that the Raiders have pinned their hopes to a mediocre quarterback with a messed-up foot. It makes a little more sense if Brady is lurking as the break-glass emergency option."

It will be interesting to see who starts under center for the Raiders next season.

