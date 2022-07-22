Sam Bruce's death: Nephew of NFL HoF Isaac Bruce passes away from heart attack at 24

Sam Bruce, the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce, passed away at the age of 24 back in April. The 24-year-old was involved in a car crash, but he also suffered a seizure. The cause of his death was revealed on Thursday.

Bruce was briefly part of the Miami Hurricanes team back in 2016.

According to TMZ, Sam Bruce passed away due to natural causes, as per the medical coroner's report. He was involved in a car accident while suffering a medical episode in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Bruce was having a seizure as paramedics rushed to the scene.

The former Miami Hurricanes star was given CPR before being rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last. It was revealed that the cause of death was a heart attack. Bruce also had coronary artery disease, which was a contributing factor in his death.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department told TMZ that no foul play was detected in the death of Isaac Bruce's nephew.

A spokesperson said:

"At this time, the circumstances surrounding this incident are not suspicious and foul play is not suspected."

Who was Sam Bruce?

Sam Bruce was nationally known due to his all-action play for Florida H.S. St. Thomas Aquinas. Sam, NFL Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce's nephew, was a 4-star prospect and No. 11 wide receiver in the 2016 class when he enrolled at the University of Miami. He was nicknamed "The Samborghini" due to his exploits in St. Aquinas.

Tom Lemming @LemmingReport The nephew of Isaac Bruce is a 4+ WR with game breaking ability. Sam Bruce 5'9" 186 4.4 from Fort Lauderdale Aquinas http://t.co/nft0drUqhq The nephew of Isaac Bruce is a 4+ WR with game breaking ability. Sam Bruce 5'9" 186 4.4 from Fort Lauderdale Aquinas http://t.co/nft0drUqhq

He never made an appearance for the Hurricanes and was dismissed from the program months into his freshman season. It is reported that Bruce was sacked on the grounds of violation of team discipline.

Sam then signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and South Eastern University in 2018. After his college football career, Bruce then teamed up with the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League. He also had a trial with CFL's Edmonton Eskimos.

His uncle Isaac Bruce, meanwhile, had a distinguished 15-year career in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl once. The wide-receiver is a four-time Pro Bowler and had his No.80 jersey retired by the Los Angeles Rams. The NFL champion also spent two years with the San Francisco 49ers before calling it a day. The 49-year-old was elected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2020.

We here at Sportskeeda continue to send our condolences to all who knew and loved Sam Bruce.

