Sam Darnold's GF Katie Hoofnagle drops 1-word message announcing engagement with Seahawks QB

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 08, 2025 20:06 GMT
14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals (image credit: getty)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has started a new relationship chapter with his girlfriend, Katie Hoofnagle. Darnold proposed to Hoofnagle in a romantic seaside setting on Monday. She shared a joint Instagram post with the quarterback to announce their engagement to fans.

Hoofnagle attached multiple pictures from Darnold's proposal, along with photos from the couple's official engagement photoshoot. The quarterback had beautiful floral decor for the exact spot where he popped the question to her.

Hoofnagle's post also included her one-word message.

"YES!!!!!" Hoofnagle wrote.

Christian Kirk and Christian McCaffrey reacted to Sam Darnold's engagement (image credit: instagram/_hoofy)

After Hoofnagle and Darnold broke their engagement news, they received well wishes from many NFL players. It included Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

"Cmone!!!" McCaffrey wrote.
"Let’s goooo! Congrats," Kirk commented.

Kirk's wife, Ozzy, also shared her reaction to Darnold and Hoofnagle's engagement.

"Congratulations!!!! Absolutely perfection," Ozzy wrote.

Katie Hoofnagle penned down wholesome birthday message for Sam Darnold

A month before she got engaged to Sam Darnold, Katie Hoofnagle celebrated the quarterback's 28th birthday with a wholesome tribute.

Hoofnagle posted pictures of different moments from the couple's relationship. She also penned an emotional message for Darnold, expressing her love and admiration for him.

"Amidst the chaos of our everyday lives, every day spent with you is filled with an abundance of peace, laughter, presence, joy, and love," Hoofnagle wrote. "Here’s to another trip around the sun sharing good meals, good music, and good company. Happy 28th birthday to my better half, I love you more."
While it's unclear when Darnold and Hoofnagle started dating, the couple went Instagram official in 2023.

After the engagement celebrations, Darnold will return to training ahead of his first season with the Seahawks. On March 13, Darnold signed a $100.5 million contract with Seattle, after which the quarterback bought a new house.

