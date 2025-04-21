Sam Darnold's girlfriend Katie shares snap as couple purchase new house following QB's $100,500,000 move to Seahawks

Quarterback Sam Darnold signed a three-year deal worth $110.5 million with the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason. After an impressive season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, Darnold was a high priority free agent at the quarterback position.
Now that he is a member of the Seattle Seahawks, he and girlfriend Katie Hoofnagle made a big move this past weekend. On Easter Sunday, Katie Hoofnagle shared a photo on her Instagram story indicating that they have a new home.
Darnold can be seen looking out the window of a home as Hoofnagle held up a set of house keys. She also included the location as Washington and emojis showing her excitement.
Darnold's big pay day with the Seattle Seahawks came just one year after he signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings for $10 million. Darnold was originally expected to be a backup for quarterback J.J. McCarthy who was drafted by Minnesota in first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
McCarthy's unfortunate knee injury then opened the door for Darnold to become the starting quarterback.
Sam Darnold's girlfriend Katie shared glimpse of offseason
Sam Darnold led the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record last season and a playoff appearance. As the offseason begins to wind down before workouts amplify, Darnold has been enjoying the downtime in Orange County, California.
Darnold's girlfriend, Katie Hoofnagle shared photos in an Instagram post last month of their everyday life during the offseason. She included photos of life at home, date night with Darnold, working from home and even some time on the beach.
"offseasoning," Katie Hoofnagle captioned her Instagram post
Darnold and Hoofnagle have been together since 2023 when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers. The quarterback and his girlfriend went official on Instagram when she sent him birthday wishes on his big day in June 2023.
During the NFL season, Hoofnagle regularly posts photos and videos of gamedays and shows her support for the quarterback, which last year included his first appearance in the Pro Bowl.
