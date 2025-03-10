IN PHOTOS: Sam Darnold and girlfriend Katie Hoofnagle enjoy cozy dinner date in California ahead of 2025 NFL free agency

The NFL's free agency is set to commence on Monday, and one of the most sought-after names is quarterback Sam Darnold. The Minnesota Vikings star had an exceptional 2024 season, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

Several franchises are reportedly interested in signing Darnold, but he's yet to commit to a team. While the biggest decision of his career is looming large, the 27-year-old is seemingly not too worried about it.

His girlfriend, Katie Hoofnagle, posted a picture of the quarterback on Instagram stories from their dinner date at a restaurant called Vaga, located in Encinitas, California.

Darnold looked in great spirits and unbothered about the career-defining decision he's set to make in the coming days.

Sam Darnold's decision: QB has several options

Once the NFL's free agency commences on Monday, teams will be free to approach Sam Darnold and pitch him their best offers. The Vikings are reportedly the frontrunners, as they are the quarterback's top choice. He enjoyed a career renaissance in Minnesota and is keen on continuing with them.

However, the Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy last year with the view of making him the team's starting quarterback and only signed Darnold as his backup. However, the rookie's season-ending meniscus injury gave the veteran the opportunity to start, and he made the most of it.

Minnesota is now in flux, as it's unsure if it should re-sign the 27-year-old or pivot to its original plan of fielding the former Michigan Wolverines star.

While the Vikings continue to ponder, the Pittsburgh Steelers could decide on their behalf on Monday. They are reportedly set to make an offer to Darnold and give him the keys to their offense, which got a facelift on Sunday, as the team traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf.

A receiving core of George Pickens, tight end Pat Friermuth and the former Seattle Seahawks star, along with a massive contract offer, could entice the quarterback to quit waiting on the Vikings and sign with the Steelers. It remains to be seen whether Pittsburgh comes through with a deal too good for Sam Darnold to turn down.

