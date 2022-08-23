Sam Darnold had a strong reaction to Baker Mayfield being named Panthers QB1 for 2022 NFL season

When Baker Mayfield finally left the Cleveland Browns for the Carolina Panthers, head coach Matt Rhule was coy on who would start. He made it clear that a quarterback competition with Sam Darnold would take place and that their performances would make the decision. The Panthers have now announced that Mayfield will start in Week 1 against his former team.

Former New York Jets starter Sam Darnold signed with the Panthers for the 2021 season, but injury sidelined him before the Panthers could get a good idea of what they had.

Darnold hasn't had a lot of good news this offseason, and this latest announcement must have hit hard. His reaction to losing the job to Mayfield was strong, but he still showed support for his teammate:

"My mindset is it is what it is. And for me, right now, I’m going to do everything I can to support Baker and get him ready to play a game."

Darnold displayed his class by publicly supporting Baker Mayfield when he could have easily condemned the decision. One has to wonder if Mayfield would have reacted in the same way. He demanded a trade from the Browns when they brought former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to the team.

Both Mayfield and Darnold entered the NFL in the 2018 draft. The former was selected number one overall by the Browns and the latter picked at number three by the New York Jets. Of the two, Mayfield has had more success. He also has one playoff win under his belt after leading the Browns to the postseason. That followed an 11-5 season in 2020.

Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers could snag a Wild Card spot in the 2022 season

Carolina Panthers v Washington Commanders

Baker Mayfield recently spoke at a press conference. He said that despite his focus on the final preseason game, he will have a personal stake in taking on the Browns in Week 1. Cleveland are relying on either Jacoby Brissett or Joshua Dobbs to lead them in Watson’s absence. This matchup should bring a lot of interest from fans and media alike.

When it comes to the Panthers this season, they are something of an unknown quantity. Mayfield may give them a better chance, but it will be tough. They are in a division that includes Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so a division title is unlikely. They could nab a Wild Card spot, with only three NFC teams considered clear-cut playoff locks. Aside from the Buccaneers, those teams include the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers will be expecting an improved season compared to the last two campaigns. They have finished 5-12 in both the 2020 and the 2021 season. A poor start could spell the end of Matt Rhule's tenure. But with Christian McCaffrey finally healthy and Baker Mayfield in town, there's finally some optimism in Carolina.

We will see how they do in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

