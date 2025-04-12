"Sam Howell is way better": NFL fans have their say as Drew Lock reunites with Seahawks 

Quarterback Drew Lock had an underwhelming campaign with the New York Giants last season. He was on a one-year contract with them worth $5 million. In eight appearances, Lock put up 1,071 yards and six passing TDs. Now, he is reuniting with one of his former franchises for the upcoming season.

On Friday, reports confirmed Drew Lock is returning for his second stint with the Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the quarterback agreed to a two-year deal worth $5 million.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz said Lock will serve as the backup to newly acquired QB Sam Darnold, who signed a three-year contract worth $100.5 million in March.

"Sources: The #Seahawks are signing veteran QB Drew Lock, bringing him back to Seattle for a second stint. He will back up Sam Darnold," Schultz wrote in a tweet on X/Twitter.

Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to Drew Lock's return on social media. Some felt that current backup Sam Howell is a better choice over Lock:

"Howell is way better then Lock," one fan said.

"Do they just not care that Sam Howell passed for 3900 yards in his second season? He's not a pro bowler but he's a high end backup," another fan commented.

"Sam Howell deserves another shot somewhere," a fan added.

Others were excited about Lock's return to the Seahawks:

"I don't hate it," one fan said.

"Drew is a solid pick-well done," another fan wrote.

"BIG C**K DREW IS BACK IN SEATTLE," one fan commented.

During his first stint with the Seahawks, Lock served as the backup to the team's former QB1, Geno Smith. He did not see any time on the field in 2022 as Smith started every game healthy. During the 2023 campaign, Lock saw limited playing time in four games and tallied a total of 543 yards and three passing TDs.

How will Drew Lock's return affect Sam Howell's future with Seahawks?

Sam Howell was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. After a quiet rookie campaign, he put up 3,946 yards and 21 passing TDs as a starter in his second year in the league. Howell was then traded to the Seattle Seahawks for the 2024 campaign.

Despite high expectations, Howell flustered and delivered a disappointing show as Geno Smith's backup. In two appearances, he had just 24 passing yards to his name. The Seahawks understood that Howell is not suitable as the team's future starting quarterback.

With the return of Drew Lock, Howard will most probably be relegated to third-string quarterback duties. Once his rookie contract ends after the upcoming season, he might see himself depart from the Seahawks.

The Seahawks failed to qualify for the playoffs after a 10-7 campaign last year. With a new starting quarterback in place, they will be looking to contest for their first Super Bowl championship since the 2013 season.

