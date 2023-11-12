Sam LaPorta or Dalton Kincaid: Who should I start in Week 10 Fantasy Football?

Rookie tight ends Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid are easily the two best tight ends of this year's draft class. Kincaid was selected in the first-round as the Buffalo Bills selected him 25th overall. LaPorta was a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions and was selected 34th overall.

Each of the two have been featured in their offenses as LaPorta has been one of Jared Goff's targets. Kincaid has played more recently in the Bill's offense as he's filled in for a hurt Dawson Knox.

Both tight ends are in the top-15 receiving yards for all tight ends in the NFL entering Week 10.

Here's a look at their fantasy projections for this week.

Is Sam LaPorta a good pick in Week 10?

Sam LaPorta during Las Vegas Raiders v Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has emerged as a potential top-10 tight end in the NFL this season as a rookie.

His 434 receiving yards ranks tied for the the fifth-most yards by a tight end this season. His 43 receptions ranks fifth, and his four touchdowns ranks tied for third-most by any tight ends.

LaPorta has had one multi-touchdown game as he recorded two against the Carolina Panthers. He's had at leas three-plus receptions in every game and at least 36 yards a game.

This week, LaPorta and the Lions face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers give up the most passing yards to opposing offenses and rank 21st in points allowed.

Is Dalton Kincaid a good pick in Week 10?

Dalton Kncaid during Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals

Dalton Kincaid's 339 receiving yards ranks him 13th in the NFL. He ranks seventh in receptions with 40, and had scored one touchdown this season thus far.

Kincaid is coming off of a career-game, recording a career-high 10 catches and 81 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. In Week 8, he had 65 receiving yards and a touchdown, and the week before, he had 75 yards on eight receptions.

Kincaid has been starting to break out with Knox out of the lineup and could be in line for another big game vs. the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Denver gives up the most yards per game and the sixth-most passing yards on defense.

Sam LaPorta or Dalton Kincaid: Who should I start?

Dalton Kincaid during Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Buffalo Bills

According to Sportskeeda's NFL Start/Sit Optimizer, fans should choose to start Sam LaPorta over Dalton Kincaid this week. According to the Optimizer, LaPorta edges Kincaid this week by .5 as he's projected 11.8 points compared to Kincaid's 11.3.

Both Kincaid and LaPorta play weaker defenses this week and either one could have a big game this weekend. By the end of the season, they could both become top-10 tight ends in the NFL as rookies.

You can't go wrong with either option as they're both emerging, young tight ends that could have a breakout game any game.

