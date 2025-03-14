“Sam's best days are ahead of him” - Mike Macdonald opens up on Sam Darnold’s $100,500,000 contract with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is excited to work with new quarterback Sam Darnold, and believes the seven-year pro still has his best days ahead of him.

Ad

Macdonald spoke to the media at Darnold’s introductory press conference. Darnold signed with the Seahawks as a free agent on a three-year, $100.5 million contract. The coach said:

"I think Sam's best days are ahead of him, and I think you've seen that through the course of his career, how he's able to grow as a player."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Macdonald and the Seahawks experienced Darnold’s growth first hand. Last season, Darnold led the Minnesota Vikings on a game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter in Seattle, eventually winning the game 27-24. That game left a lasting impression on his new head coach:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Obviously gone against him in my career and here last year at Lumen (Field) against the Vikings. First of all, he's just a tremendous human being. A great leader.

“We have a lot of people in our building that have a history with Sam that have a lot of respect for him as a person, as a leader, as a football player.”

Ad

The Seattle head coach was probably referring to new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who worked with Darnold as the passing game coordinator when they were both with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

The head coach then raved about Darnold’s quality, calling him ‘tough as nails:’

“I think we are going to be really proud of our quarterback here. Then, obviously, as a football player and a quarterback, just a heck of a player. Just tough as nails from my opinion. You go through all the talent, we can talk about that until we are blue in the face.

Ad

"But just really excited about what Sam is going to bring to our football team and just an exciting time. I'm really excited to get our relationship started and getting to introduce himself to the rest of the team and the city and the 12s.”

Macdonald and the Seahawks traded Geno Smith for a Sam Darnold upgrade

Head coach Mike Macdonald, general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks elected to go younger at the game’s most important position this offseason.

Ad

They tied their future to free agent quarterback Sam Darnold after his career breakout season, trading away veteran Geno Smith to reunite him with MacDonald’s predecessor Pete Carroll in Las Vegas.

Signing Darnold to a three-year deal indicates he will be their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, and they are putting their fortunes in his hands.

The Seahawks also traded away wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and released veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, so the offense will look very different heading into Year 2 of Macdonald’s head coaching tenure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.