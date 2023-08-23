Sam Williams arrested: Cowboys DE charged for possessing marijuana and weapon

Dallas Cowboys star defensive end Sam Williams was arrested by Frisco police Sunday night. The defensive lineman was brought up on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to The Dallas Star Telegram.

The controlled substance charge is for alleged possession of marijuana. Despite the arrest, it is a low-level state felony and the unlawful carrying of a weapon is just a misdemeanor charge according to local police.

The Dallas Cowboys had the day off on Monday as a team and Williams was with them on Tuesday. The team declined to comment through a spokesperson, but they did say that they were aware of the arrest.

At this point, it's unclear what this will do to Williams. He likely won't see any time in jail and will make bond and be back on the street in no time. However, this could impact his future with the Jerry Jones' Cowboys and the NFL as a whole.

Sam Williams involved in fight for Cowboys

This isn't the only trouble to follow Sam Williams recently, though. While an arrest and these charges are a serious matter, he was also involved in an intra-team fight recently.

Sam Williams' future may be in jeopardy

Offensive lineman Brock Hoffman was blocking during drills and the two got heated. After a play, Williams took exception to Hoffman and the two went to the ground fighting, igniting a scuffle among players. They had to be separated.

It's unclear exactly what caused the tension between the two. Now, Williams has bigger issues on his plate. Since the team did not comment on the issue, there is no speculation as to what they will do with Williams or what his future holds in the courts and in the NFL.

