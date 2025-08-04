“Same agent as Shemar Stewart btw”: NFL fans react to James Cook's 1-word explanation for skipping Bills practice

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has been in the spotlight this week after skipping training camp sessions. Cook repeatedly said on Sunday that &quot;business&quot; was why he did not practice, suggesting that he was waiting on a lucrative contract extension.When fans caught wind of Cook's unusual response, they had some wild reactions. One pointed out to Cook's agent, while some highlighted the financial implications of his potential contract extension.&quot;Same agent as Shemar Stewart btw,&quot; one fan tweeted.noah @noah_p42LINKSame agent as Shemar Stewart btw&quot;Could be he sees the rash of injuries and wants no part of taking a chance missing time in the regular season,&quot; another fan said.&quot;When athletes say 'business' repeatedly, their wallets are doing the talking,&quot; a fan commented.Others urged the Bills to trade Cook.&quot;Cool, trade him to Dallas for Parsons. Let Jimbo learn what it is like to try and negotiate with a 'business' oriented front office,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Just trade him, we want a Super Bowl win - not selfish &quot;me first&quot; players,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;He’s starting to sound like a tool,&quot; one fan said.The Bills took Cook in the second round in 2022. He has earned Pro Bowl selections in the past two seasons.In the 2024 campaign, Cook co-led the league in rushing touchdowns with 16.Bills GM Brandon Beane weighs in on James Cook's contract holdoutBuffalo Bills RB James Cook - Source: ImagnBuffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said on Monday that James Cook's absence from training camp was a surprise.“We tried to get something done with Jimbo, but unfortunately, it takes two,” Breane said, via WGR550.Beane added that he wasn't sure how long Cook's contract standoff would last.Across three years in Buffalo, Cook has recorded 2,638 yards and 20 touchdowns on 533 attempts. He added 883 yards and seven touchdowns on 97 receptions.Cook helped the Bills win the AFC East in each of the past three seasons. However, it remains to be seen whether the running back will agree to a new contract with the team heading into the 2025 season.