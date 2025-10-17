  • home icon
  "Same doofus who paid Deshaun Watson $250M": Craig Carton spews venom at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam as Joe Flacco turns Bengals luck around

"Same doofus who paid Deshaun Watson $250M": Craig Carton spews venom at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam as Joe Flacco turns Bengals luck around

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 17, 2025 19:29 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp
"Same doofus who paid Deshaun Watson $250M": Craig Carton spews venom at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam as Joe Flacco turns Bengals luck around (Credit: IMAGN)

Sports analyst Craig Carton didn't mince words when discussing team owner Jimmy Haslam's bad decisions over the years. The Cleveland Browns have been under fire over their calls regarding roster construction, especially when it comes to big contracts.

Carton echoed that sentiment on Friday, as he went off against the Browns' brass on his "The Craig Carton Show," claiming it was time for several people to leave their positions and open the door for new agents to offer a new approach.

Carton's issue comes from the way they handled the Joe Flacco situation. The veteran quarterback balled out with the Cincinnati Bengals, a divisional rival, on Thursday, making the Browns look like they didn't know what they were doing with the former Super Bowl champion.

"Jimmy Haslam is the worst owner in the NFL, period, stop," Carton said. "I want to be clear about that. Andrew Berry is the worst General Manager in the NFL, period, stop, and you find people of Cleveland deserve a lot better.... They traded their starting quarterback within the division to the Cincinnati Bengals, and last night, they paid the price for that.
"It's just wrong... It is time to fire Andrew Berry, it is time for Jimmy Haslam to sell the Cleveland Browns. He's a horrendous owner. He's the same doofus that gave Deshaun Watson $250 million guaranteed, fully guaranteed, before he got cleared of all the criminal charges against him with the massages and all that nonsense."
Jimmy Haslam became the Browns' majority owner in 2012. As of Oct. 1, he has a net worth of $8.7 billion. Additionally, he bought a minority stake in the two-time NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks in 2023.

Tony Rizzo calls out Jimmy Haslam after Joe Flacco shines against Steelers

Besides Craig Carton, Cleveland sports analyst Tony Rizzo went off on Jimmy Haslam and Andrew Berry, criticizing the decision to trade a proven quarterback to a divisional rival for a fifth-rounder.

“Why on earth did you feel the need to trade this guy to a division opponent for a fifth-round draft pick? Fireable offense! That is a fireable offense! I want to know how much longer the owner’s gonna watch this crap, because the fans have had it! We deserve better!” Rizzo said.

The Browns are 1-5 and will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. This will be a good opportunity to win the second game of the season or confirm that letting Flacco go wasn't a good call.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

